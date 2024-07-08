Surbhi Jyoti, renowned for her roles in the popular TV series Qubool Hai and Naagin, continues to entertain audiences with her performance in the series Gunaah. Apart from her acting talent, she also has an impeccable fashion sense.

A peek into her Instagram timeline shows her knack for effortlessly styling casual, extravagant, and traditional outfits alike. Surbhi recently shared a series of pictures in a yellow sharara set. Let’s take a closer look at her ethnic look.

Surbhi Jyoti stuns in a yellow sharara set

The Qubool Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos in a vibrant yellow sharara set, showcasing her effortless style.

Surbhi Jyoti radiated elegance in a mustard yellow sharara set crafted from Chanderi for the kurta paired with cotton sharara, complemented by a Kota Doria dupatta with Lucknowi embroidery.

Her accessories included a golden maangtika, Jhumka earrings, and haathphool, complementing her look perfectly. She kept her hair open in loose curls with subtle makeup featuring smokey eyes, pink lipstick, eyeliner, and nude eyeshadow.

Can you guess the price tag of this stunning Sharara set? Well, the outfit comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,895 from Karaj Jaipur, showcasing her impeccable styling and justifying its value.

As soon as the Gunaah actress uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. One fan wrote, “Your performance in gunnah was phenomenal . Kudos to your talent , acting and expression. You were perfect for Tara's role…” Another fan commented, “You are looking like a sunflower here. Lovely styling and hair! Wish to see your this look without covering your head with a dupatta.”

Advertisement

More about Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti gained popularity with her role in the romantic drama Qubool Hai. Her television projects include popular series like Naagin and Ishqbaaz, among others. She has also starred in Punjabi films such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De, and featured in Punjabi television series like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

ALSO READ: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey to Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel’s fight: Times Bigg Boss contestants got physical