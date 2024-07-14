Surbhi Chandna, known for her role as Anika in Ishqbaaz, is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actress recently shared a picture with her nephew and penned a long note as she held the baby boy for the first time.

Surbhi Chandna shares joyous moment with nephew

The Ishqbaaz actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture where she can be seen holding the baby. The post was accompanied by a long caption, “Beaming with Joy on getting promoted as a MAA-si.

She continued, “So fortunate that this Little one could be a part of my wedding when he was in PC Mammas Tummy. Thankyou for this happiness @pranavi_chandna and hats off to you for managing my work and taking on Maamma Duties with Panache.”

She expressed her joy, sharing that it was her first time ever holding a tiny little being, which explains her scared and emotional smile. He’s the cutest baby she has ever seen, and she can't stop kissing his tiny fingers, little feet, and small tummy. She is also learning how to swaddle, clean his poop, and make him burp.

As soon as Surbhi Chandna uploaded the pictures, celebrities like Mansi Srivastava, Surbhi Jyoti, Aditi Sharma, Nirmal Soni, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife Vinny Arora, and more reacted to the post.

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their joy. A fan wrote, “Congratulations SC on being cute Massi of cute little baby boy.” Another fan commented, “That happiness on your face says it all. many many congratulations Surbhi on being maasi.”

On the personal front, the Naagin 5 actress married Karan Sharma on March 2, 2024. The couple dated for 13 years before tying the knot.

More about Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna received recognition for her roles as Anika Trivedi Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz and Bani Sharma Singhania in Naagin 5. Her acting career began with a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which led to her breakout role as Hayaa Qureshi in Qubool Hai.

She has also made her mark in the OTT space, starring in Amazon Mini TV's Rakshak - India's Braves.

