Mouni Roy is a popular actress in the entertainment industry, known for her performances in both television and Bollywood. Alongside her successful TV career, she has been featured in several Bollywood projects.

Apart from her acting talent, she is a true blue fashion icon, continuously setting trends with her stylish and bold attires. Most recently, the actress was spotted dazzling in a chic white summer dress.

Mouni Roy stuns in a chic white dress around town

The Naagin actress made a stylish appearance as she stepped outside, rocking a chic yet comfy look. The actress appeared stunning in a white dress with ruffles, featuring a square neck and sleeveless design, complemented by a poplin ruffled hem.

Mouni Roy styled her hair in loose curls and opted for minimal makeup, highlighting a fresh and radiant complexion with moisturized skin that naturally glowed.

The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress enhanced her features with a soft blush on her cheeks for a healthy glow. Complementing her look with loose curls and minimal makeup, Mouni accentuated her natural beauty with a soft blush and classic pink lipstick.

Her choice of playful white sneakers added a casual yet trendy touch to her ensemble, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and ease.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy's recent appearance was in Blackout, a comedy thriller alongside Sunil Grover and Vikrant Massey. Before this, she starred in Emraan Hashmi’s web series Showtime.

More about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy gained popularity for her roles in the supernatural thriller TV series Naagin and its sequel Naagin 2, establishing her status as a leading actress on television. Her other projects also include appearances in shows such as Kasturi, and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq.

In 2010, she played the role of Roop in Do Saheliyaan alongside Jatin Shah. Recently, she co-hosted the reality show Temptation Island.

