Surbhi Chandna, known for her roles in TV shows like Ishqbaaz and Naagin visited Mahim Dargah along with her husband Karan Sharma and friend, Kunal Jai Singh to seek blessings. The trio was recently spotted outside the Dargah, radiating grace and gratitude.

The Naagin actress along with her husband and friend, Kunal were seen at a shop outside the Dargah. The visit was a special occasion for Surbhi and Kunal as they sought blessings ahead of their upcoming romantic song, Zikr Tera, filmed against the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir.

Surbhi Chandna looked graceful in a pista-colored salwar with intricate white embroidery and was seen carrying a basket of flowers as she entered the dargah with Kunal, who looked dashing in a classic black outfit. The duo posed for cameras with bright smiles.

For those unaware, Surbhi played Anika in Ishqbaaz, while Kunal portrayed the role of Omkara, one of Nakuul Mehta’s onscreen brothers. The show aired from 2016 to 2019 and was a blend of romance and drama, exploring themes of family bonds, tradition, and love.

The song Zikr Tera, featuring Surbhi Chandna and Kunal Jai Singh, is set to debut on August 8th on the Feel Good Originals YouTube Channel. The lyrics are penned by Surbhi’s husband, Karan Sharma.

Surbhi Chandna made her television debut with a cameo in the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After a few years, she returned with a role in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. However, it was her role as Anika opposite Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaz that brought her widespread fame, quickly making her a household name.

Kunal Jai Singh is widely recognized for his role as Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz and its spin-off series, Dil Boley Oberoi.

Jai Singh made his acting debut in 2011 with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. He is known for his roles in The Buddy Project, Pavitra Bhagya, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, and Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho. Kunal Jai singh also made his web debut as Ruhaan in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2.

