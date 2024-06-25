7 best Punjabi web series that serve up thrillers and side-splitting comedy

Punjabi web series are taking the world by storm! From gritty crime dramas to heartwarming comedies, these shows offer a fresh perspective on Punjabi culture and stories. We have brought you some of the finest Punjabi web series that will make you dive into the dark underbelly of the drug trade with CAT, starring Randeep Hooda, or unravel a murder mystery with contrasting cops in Kohrra, featuring Survinder Vicky.

For a dose of action and suspense, check out Zila Sangrur where three friends fight for survival against a powerful enemy. If revenge is your jam, Chamak on SonyLIV blends music and murder with Gippy Grewal and Paramvir Cheema. Family loyalty takes center stage in Tabbar, where Pawan Malhotra leads a gripping story alongside Supriya Pathak. Check out some of the best Punjabi web series here!

7 best Punjabi Web series that are full of drama and mystery

Zila Sangrur

Cast: Raghveer Boli, Prince Kawaljeet Singh, Aarushi Sharma, Kavi Singh, Babbal Rai

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Show Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Zila Sangrur is a Punjabi web series revolving around crime drama following three friends, Pargat, Goldy, and Jeeta, who navigate the world of illegal activities. Their lives take a dangerous turn when they kill an accomplice of a powerful Chandigarh figure named Balbir. Now hunted by Balbir, the friends must fight for their survival, with action, suspense, and the grit of rural Punjab keeping you on the edge of your seat.

CAT

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Hasleen Kaur, Danish Sood, Savinderpal Vicky, Kavya Thappar

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Show Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Netflix

CAT, a Punjabi web series on Netflix, is a thriller, that dives into the dark underbelly of Punjab's drug trade. Ex-informant Gurnam Singh (Randeep Hooda) is forced back into the game to save his brother. Working undercover for cop Sehtab Singh (Suvinder Vicky), Gurnam infiltrates a drug cartel.

But a shocking discovery - Sehtab's connection to Gurnam's parents' killer - throws his mission into chaos. Revenge and redemption collide in this gripping tale of crime and betrayal.

Chamak

Cast: Isha Talwar, Paramveer Cheema, Akasa, Ankita Goraya, Manoj Pahwa, Prince Kawaljeet Singh

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Show Genre: Musical Thriller

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Chamak, a SonyLIV musical thriller, blends revenge with the dark side of the Punjabi music industry. Kaala (Paramvir Cheema), an aspiring rapper from Canada, returns to Punjab to discover his legendary singer father, Tara Singh (Gippy Grewal), was murdered on stage.

Joined by fellow musician Jazz (Isha Talwar), Kaala navigates a web of politics, rivalries, and hidden agendas controlled by music mogul Pratap (Manoj Pahwa). Fueled by hip-hop beats and folk melodies, Kaala seeks justice while uncovering the truth behind his father's death.

Tabbar

Cast: Paramveer Cheema, Nupur Nagpal, Pavan Malhotra, Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Show Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Tabbar, a Hindi-Punjabi thriller web series on SonyLIV, explores the depths a family will go to for survival. Omkar Singh (Pawan Malhotra), a retired cop in Jalandhar, finds his world upended when his son Happy (Gagan Arora) accidentally takes the wrong bag at the train station. The bag belongs to Maheep Sodhi (Kanwaljit Singh), brother of a powerful politician.

A deadly encounter forces Omkar, with support from his wife Surinder (Supriya Pathak), to make difficult choices, blurring the lines between right and wrong. Tabbar is a gripping story of family loyalty, deception, and the lengths we go to protect those we love.

Kohrra

Cast: SavinderPal Vikcy, Harleen Kaur, Barun Sobti, Rachel Shelley, Ekavali Khanna, Vishal Handa

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Show Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kohrra, a Netflix Punjabi web series around crime thriller, delves into the fallout of a murder. British-Indian groom Kabir (Saurav Khurana) is found dead days before his wedding in rural Punjab. Two contrasting police officers, the sharp and serious Seher (Survinder Vicky) and the impulsive SI Sukh (Barun Sobti), must navigate the investigation.

As secrets unravel, the case exposes the darkness hidden within the lives of those involved, including Kabir's family and his missing English friend. Personal struggles intertwine with the hunt for the truth, making Kohrra a suspenseful exploration of loss, deception, and the complexities of human relationships.

Shikaari

Cast: Ashish Duggal, Sikhwinder Chahal, Ajay Jethi, Gugu Gill, Sanju Solanki

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Show Genre: Adventure

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Shikaari is a Punjabi web series following the adventures (and mishaps) of three retirees: Jeeta (Guggu Gill), Mahinder, and Major. These friends decided to fulfill their unfulfilled teenage dreams, embarking on a hilarious bucket list quest.

Their antics catch the attention of Inspector Randhawa (Yograj Singh), who gets drawn into their wild escapades while keeping an eye on their sometimes illegal activities. Shikaari is a lighthearted comedy-drama with a touch of crime, offering a heartwarming look at aging, friendship, and the thrill of second chances.

Vardaat

Cast: Mintu Kapa, Ashish Duggal, Simmerpal Singh, Keetika Singh, Paramveer Singh, Jashandeep Sran

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Show Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Vardaat, a Punjabi crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video, unfolds after the shocking murder of an MLA's son, Samar. The case takes a twisted turn when three drug addicts - no connection to the victim - are wrongly accused due to stolen bags found at the crime scene.

Inspector Sukhveer Singh leads the investigation, but a missing pen drive containing crucial evidence complicates the case. As hidden truths emerge, the lines between justice and corruption blur, leaving Sukhveer to unravel a web of deceit and find the real culprit.

So, ditch the remote and put down the phone! Whether you crave heart-stopping crime thrillers, laugh-out-loud comedies, or heartwarming stories of friendship, there's a Punjabi web series waiting to be discovered. With their rich narratives, captivating characters, and exploration of Punjabi culture, these shows are sure to leave you wanting more.

