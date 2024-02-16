Ayesha Singh's fans are curiously waiting for her return to the small screen with a new project. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor gained immense popularity with her stint in the show. Her character Sai Joshi became a fan favorite in no time and the show became Singh's claim to fame.

Singh has been missing from the scene ever since Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap. The actress is currently on a London trip and is enjoying every bit of her trip.

Ayesha Singh share snippets from her London vacay

Ayesha Singh took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her trip from London wherein she can be seen visiting tourist spots with her cousins.

Taking to social media, Ayesha shared a series of pictures and videos and wrote, "1st is Audi asking not to tell mausi that we ate our dinner already on a video which was for the what’s app family group. 2nd Is the London Eye Behind me. 3rd London Eye behind all three of us Anu Di, Auden/Audi n myself. 4th In the Eye. 5th is a gorgeous view from The eye.

Have a look at Ayesha Singh's pictures from London trip-

Ayesha Singh post Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh received immense fame with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and post that she also got a few offers for projects. However, things didn't work out well. The actress was offered Bigg Boss 17 but she decided to give it a miss to focus on her acting career.

Singh was also in talks for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Chand Jalne Laga but things didn't materialise.

Ayesha Singh on losing out on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Chand Jalne Laga

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayesha revealed being disheartened with losing on opportunities like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Chand Jalne Laga.

She said, "Yes, I was a little disappointed. But I'm very hopeful that some great project will be destined to keep me available for something bigger. I was disheartened, but I feel, it could be God's plan to keep me available for something bigger and brighter. Let's see. I'm hoping for the best."

