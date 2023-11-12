Diwali EXCLUSIVE Ayesha Singh: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin success isn’t the brightest phase in my life'

Diwali 2023 is here! The festival of lights is celebrated with a lot of zeal and festive fervor. Pinkvilla got in touch with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh and quizzed her about her Diwali plans.

Ayesha Singh on Diwali 2023

Ayesha Singh said, "This year, I am celebrating the festival in my hometown Agra. I haven't visited my hometown for a long time because of a hectic shoot schedule. Last year, I just came here for a day, on Diwali night, that too after a long shoot schedule. This year, I'm looking forward to spending some quality time with my family and celebrating the festival together."

"When I hear the word Diwali, two things come to my mind. First is Laxmi puja, which is a great fun part and second is Dahi Vada. My mother makes delicious dahi vadas on Diwali and somehow, my brother and I end up eating only dahi vadas while there are many other delicious food items for the meal.

Ayesha Singh on love for Diwali shopping

"I get very excited about shopping during Diwali. I bought a few decorative lights from Mumbai and after reaching Agra, me and my mother went to the market to shop for some more lights and other decorative items. I love shopping for Diwali as we get everything new. From bedsheets to mats and other household items. It's a lot of fun. This year, It got a little difficult to shop as people recognized me in markets. However, I've found a hack, and post implementing that, I could manage things."

Ayesha Singh on her favorite Diwali ritual

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress said, "So, on Diwali night, you light up a diya in front of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha and you have to make sure that the diya keeps burning and is lit up the entire night. You have to put oil and ghee as and when required. The door of the house is kept open as it is believed that Goddess Laxmi would visit the house and bless it with prosperity."

Every year, I take the responsibility of the same. I love staying up all night, cleaning the house, and making sure that the diya is lit. As a kid, I used to innocently imagine Goddess Laxmi entering and blessing me. I love to follow this ritual.

Ayesha Singh talks about the brightest phase of her life

On the occasion of the festival of lights, we asked Ayesha about the brightest phase of her life, she said, "I believe, I'm yet to have the brightest phase of my life. There is still scope for the same. Until now, I have enjoyed a few phases but the brightest, I feel, is yet to come."

"While I'm sure people will think that my success through Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin could be the brightest phase, it wasn't because only a few know that I was personally going through a lot of stuff."

"If I had to pick, I'd end up picking the phase when I moved from my school phase to my college phase. During my school days, I was very naughty, not responsible and sincere. I was everywhere, I wasn't focused and valued things in my life. But when I moved to my college phase, I thought I'd become a better person altogether, all of a sudden."

"Maybe because I was staying away from my family in a different city. I had a better sense of responsibility, I was more focused, and I was suddenly more studious. I became a better friend and a better human being", She concluded.



