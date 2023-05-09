Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Ruhi Chaturvedi on Rohit Shetty's show, life post marriage, Kundali Bhagya

Reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is in the news for its solid line-up of contestants from the world of entertainment. Actress Ruhi Chaturvedi, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kundali Bhagya as an antagonist, is set to participate in this show, led by filmmaker and stunt master, Rohit Shetty. Before heading off to South Africa for the show's shoot, Ruhi interacted exclusively with Pinkvilla, where she spoke about how she landed this show, life post-marriage, and her maiden show, Kundali Bhagya.

On participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

It was a surprise to many because nobody has seen my adventurous side, and nobody expected me to do crazy stunts but you have no idea, I have manifested this for a very long time. Since the time Akshay Kumar was hosting the show, I've been eager to be a part of this show and do crazy stunts, and test my limits. God has just been kind. Kundali Bhagya got over for me, and in a couple of months, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 happened. I think I must have done something really good that everything is happening to what I had planned.

On being excited and feeling the jitters before commencing the shoot

I am very excited, and when I got confirmed, I actually had sleepless nights. I would just wake up in the middle of the night, maybe because my brain was working way too much. Slowly, the whole excitement started sinking in and things started falling into place in terms of my physical and mental health. I got calmer day by day, and yes, it is physically and mentally exhausting. This is what I always wanted, and I am not going to exchange this for anything.

On being mentored by Rohit Shetty

Meeting Mr. Rohit Shetty is a dream come true. I've never met him in person but whatever I've seen of him on TV and through his movies, he loves stunts. I've always seen him pushing the contestants, and never putting them down or demeaning them, like other hosts, who put contestants down and show that they are the more powerful ones. He always stands by the contestants and makes sure that no one gets hurt and no one backs out. I am very excited to get mentored by him and to see what is in store for us this season.

Balance between personal and professional life after marriage to Shivendraa Saainiyol

The biggest heroines in our industry, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Katrina Kaif, are all working, and why should we not work? The same goes for TV also, nothing has changed after marriage. The only thing that has changed is that I've got calmer, and more focussed. You just need a very loving and supporting partner, who's always there to push you, and I've been blessed to have such a partner in my life. He ensures that I don't back out or run away from things. I am the kind of person who starts questioning myself but Shiv (Ruhi's husband) is always there to push me. I could have never asked for a better partner than him.

On watching the previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

I have been religiously watching all the seasons, and trust me, every time there is a snake or a lizard stunt, I just think, 'Oh God, How am I going to do it?' I am extremely scared of them. I think an angel will have to come down, hold my hand, and push me to do the stunt. Once I do this, I will be blessed with some kind of good wishes. I just don't know how I'm going to do it but I just hope, I do it.

On staying in touch with Kundali Bhagya actors

Yes, I am in touch with a few of my co-actors. I have spent 5.5 years on that set, and I've practically become an actor on that set because when I entered that show, I didn't know anything. When I left the show, I think, I learned a little bit and still there's a lot to learn. I will always be grateful to Kundali Bhagya for where I've reached today. I keep talking to Supriya (Shukla) ji, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and Abhishek (Kapur) on and off. It's like a family.

On watching new episodes of Kundali Bhagya

No, I haven't been able to watch Kundali Bhagya of late. I keep seeing the snippets on Instagram and the new cast is doing a good job. I hope the show keeps running successfully the way it was when we were there, and all the best to all those actors.

