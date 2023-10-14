EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finalist Aishwarya Sharma regrets not completing finale stunt due to INJURY

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is ready for its finale. After a season full of adventure and entertainment, viewers will soon get the winner of the show. The top contestants of this season were Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Dino James. Shiv Thakare and Rashmeet Kaur are now out of the race to win the trophy of the show. The finale stunt was filled with a lot of thrill. The competition demanded physical agility, quick thinking, and speed from the contestants. Unfortunately, Aishwarya Sharma couldn't finish the final stunt.

Aishwarya Sharma talks about the finale stunt of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Finalist Aishwarya Sharma couldn't complete the finale stunt due to an injury. While swinging from one container to another, during a stunt, Aishwarya got severely injured and couldn't complete the stunt. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aishwarya opened up about the experience shooting for the finale stunt, she said, "Not completing the stunt is the biggest regret that I have. I was aiming at completing the stunt; winning or not winning is secondary. My knee got severely banged and I got terribly injured. The impact was so intense that I thought my knee was broken. Not being able to complete the stunt after being there almost 80% was saddening. When they took me to the ambulance, I kept asking the team and Rohit Sir whether I could complete the stunt but I couldn't."

Aishwarya's grand finale act

Aishwarya Sharma's grand finale act was filled with interesting elements from her journey. From her friendship with Archana Gautam to her issues with calculations and remembering her family members when scared, everything was portrayed in the performance. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress danced to the popular song Drama Queen.

Aishwarya's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya Sharma had a rough start for her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She struggled to ace many stunts and often received fear fanda. The actress was even evicted once but was brought back on the show with the 'no elimination' twist. The actress made sure to use the rare opportunity given to her and performed brilliantly after that. She was the first contestant to qualify for the ticket to the finale task and also won the same. She ended her journey as the second runner-up of the show.

