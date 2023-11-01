Chetna Pande EXCLUSIVE: 'I had anxiety issues post Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; want to enjoy Temptation Island'

Trigger Warning: The article contains the mention of anxiety

One-of-a-kind dating reality show, Temptation Island is all set to hit the national streaming JioCinema soon. The show will have couples staying separately in different villas along with single temptors. It will be an ultimate test of the relationships and it's going to be exciting to see if these couples would survive the temptors.

Television's popular actress Chetna Pande is all set to enter the show along with her boyfriend Nishank Swami. Pinkvilla got in touch with Chetna Pande hours before she headed to the Temptation Island and talked to her about bagging the show. In the conversation, she revealed having anxiety issues after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Chetna Pandey on being a part of Temptation Island

Chetna Pandey said, "I am very excited to be a part of the show. The firsts are always special and remembered and this is the first season of Temptation Island India, so it adds to the novelty. I am very fond of adventure and thus I took this up. I was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi last year, what better than doing yet another grand reality show this year? I grabbed the opportunity when it came my way."

Chetna Pandey reveals having anxiety issues post Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

"I am very competitive and I didn't take my elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 very sportingly. I blamed myself for not performing better. Everything was going fine and one mistake of mine resulted in my elimination from the show. I wasn't ready for it and I felt my journey was incomplete. When I returned home, I was a little hard on myself as I kept thinking about it."

She added, "I couldn't function for two to three months. I wasn't interested in taking up new projects. I just wanted to be home. The show was always a physically taxing one but it took a toll on me emotionally".

Chetna wants to enjoy on Temptation Island

"I've learned from my past experiences and I don't want to put myself through the same. Hence, I only aim at having a good time on the show. I want to have fun, meet other people, and introspect myself. I want to walk out of the show happier and not sad."

Chetna on relationship with Nishank Swami

"Honestly, I don't have much to say on this. I have many questions myself and want to seek the answers to the same and I hope Temptation Island will help me do the same."

Mouni Roy will be seen as a Queen of Hearts in Temptation Island while Karan Kundrra will don the hat of the show's host.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

