EXCLUSIVE: After Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjali Anand in talks for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11

Celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 is all set to return to the TV screens. The makers and channel are busy roping in celebrities for the show. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Eisha Singh, Surbhi Jyoti, and Twinkle Arora were approached for the show. AS per reports other prominent faces in the show might include Sumbul Touqeer, Shivangi Joshi, Manisha Rani, and Ulka Gupta. Now, Pinkvilla has learned about yet another celebrity who is in talks to be a part of the show.

Anjali Anand in talks for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11

Anjali Anand who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is in talks with the makers of the show. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same from the production or actors' side. A source revealed that talks with Anjali are on and soon they might come to a decision whether Anjali will be a part of the show or not.

Have a look at Anjali's pictures from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Anjali Anand's journey in the industry

Anjali Anand started her career modeling as a plus-size model. She bagged the lead role in Dhai Kilo Prem which was a love story of an over-weight couple. Furthermore, Anjali bagged Kulfii Kumar Baajewala in a negative role and was applauded for her performance in the show. The actress made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as Ranveer Singh's (Rocky) onscreen sister. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a contestant.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa's previous seasons

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa has an interesting format wherein popular celebrities from different walks of life are paired with choreographer partners. They perform as a couple in front of a panel of three judges who are prominent names from the entertainment industry. In the previous season, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi were the judges while Maniesh Paul carried the show as a host with his funny antics. Gunjan Sinha lifted the winners' trophy defeating the popular contestants like Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh.

As far as Anjali's participation in the show is concerned, we tried to get in touch with her but she remained unavailable for comment.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11: Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh in talks