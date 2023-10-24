EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Nyrraa Banerji wants to put end to something she's tolerating this Dussehra

Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Nyrraa Banerji who spoke at length about the festival and how the Bengalis celebrate the same. She mentioned her favorite pandals and one quality she would like to discard. Read on to know more.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Nyrraa Banerjee on celebrating Dussehra

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Nyrraa Banerji said, "As Bengalis, we celebrated Dussehra with a lot of excitement and fervor. Ahead of Dussehra, we have Saptami, Navmi, and Vijay Dashmi. Goddess Durga kills the evils on the ninth day and we celebrate Dussehra as her victory and we send her back to her family. We wear colors that denote Mata's strength."

She added, "On Saptami, we start preparing her to kill the evils. So, this year, I'll be killing some negative qualities about myself, so that I can be more fierce and powerful in life. I want to solve some unsolved issues. There are things that I have been tolerating, I vow to put an end to the same."

Have a look at Nyrraa Banerji's post on Instagram celebrating Durga Puja

Nyrraa Banerji decodes why Bengalis perform different pujas

The Pishachini actress said, "As a child, I remember going pandal hopping during Durga Pujas. Along with Durga Puja, we also perform Ganesh, Kartikey Laxmi, and Sarasvati puja and intend to get all the positive qualities of these supernatural figures. Durga Maa is the power avatar and we pray to get the might to kill the evil like her. Lord Ganesh denotes success. We pray that whatever intention we throw and work on, we get success."

She added, "Kartikey is for engineering. We pray to use our minds, bodies, hearts, and hard work to engineer things in our lives the right way. Goddess Sarasvati denotes dedication to art, music, and literature. And of course, Goddess Laxmi is for money. We pray for discipline to make and use the money in a proper manner."

Nyrraa Banerji talks about her favorite pandals

My favorite Pandals are Rani Mukerji and Kajol's pandal in Santacruz. We also go to Lokhandwala and Tulip Star puja. We have our own puja that happens in Maheshwari Bhavan, Oshiwara. We love watching different Goddesses in different Pandals. I love eating Bengali sweets there.

They also serve a lot of amazing non-vegetarian food. People from Kolkata especially come to Mumbai and cook these delicacies.

