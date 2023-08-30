Raksha Bandhan EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shiv Thakare recalls difficult times: My sister sat at the paan shop before me

Shiv Thakare is one of the most well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The star rose to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 16 and has been riding high on success since then. Shiv has come a long way and has had his fair share of ups and downs. Today as we celebrate the auspicious bond of brother-sister, Shiv Thakare and his sister Manisha got into a chat with Pinkvilla and opened up about their childhood days, recalled past struggles and got candid about their bond.

Shiv Thakare's sister Manisha recalls time when Shiv was born:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shiv Thakare's elder sister Manisha opens up about the time when he was born. Shiv also recalls what he has learned from Manisha in difficult times. When asked Manisha how she felt when Shiv was born, she says, "I was very young (both laugh) I was around four and a half years old when he was born. I don't remember precisely but I remember that there was a lot of hustle and bustle as there was no one with my mother when she was in the hospital." Shiv adds, "When I was born or whenever I am around, there is always hustle and bustle (laughs)." Manisha continues, "I just remember that and I don't remember the exact moment."

Shiv mentions how he learned from his elder sister:

Before rising to fame, Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare earlier worked in a paan shop, distributed newspapers, milk and so on. When asked to Manisha how she felt seeing Shiv in those difficult times, Shiv says, "Let me clear one thing. She has done all this first and I have followed her. Someone who sat at the paan shop first was my sister. She was in 9th standard and I was in 4th standard so she used to sit first. After her 10th standard was completed, my father thought it wouldn't be right to make her sit at the shop so then my turn came. Even she has distributed newspapers and even my cousin sister did. In my house, everyone has struggled together so that struggle never felt like a struggle."

Manisha adds, "It never felt like a difficult job we also had fun doing it. It was never compulsory to do but it was not a burden. And our mother is very strong so because of her we never felt that we have struggled a lot and we are sad. Our entire family has enjoyed that time."

On the professional front, Shiv Thakare is currently seen in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

