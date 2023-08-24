Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Eliminated contestant Daisy Shah to return as wild card

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is one of the most loved reality shows which is hosted by the daredevil filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The 13th edition of this stunt-based show premiered on July 15 and since then it has grabbed the attention of the viewers. Several popular celebrities from different fields belonging to Bollywood, daily soaps, the music industry, and so on are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. For the uninformed, Bollywood actress Daisy Shah recently became the fifth contestant to get evicted from the Rohit Shetty-led show.

Daisy Shah to return to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Now we have got some exciting news for fans of Daisy Shah and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! A source close to the show exclusively told Pinkvilla that Daisy Shah, who was evicted from the show, is all set to return as a wild card entry. Yes, you read that right! To keep the viewers excited and engaged, the creators of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have added some unexpected surprises, and this happens to be one of them. Well, it will be interesting to see how the competition gets tough with Daisy's return.

About Daisy Shah's eviction stunt:

In the last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Daisy Shah was recently evicted after she lost while performing the stunt. The elimination round featured Daisy, Archana Gautam, and Nyrraa Banerji competing against each other. Their challenge involved a tank filled with water and ice, containing 10 blocks connected by a chain. The task required them to enter the tank, use pliers to break the chain, retrieve the blocks from the water one by one, and then arrange them in a specific order after exiting the tank. Archana managed to complete the task in 6 minutes and 6 seconds, while Nyra took 6 minutes and 17 seconds. Daisy, unfortunately, took the longest time, requiring 10 minutes to complete the task, resulting in her elimination from the show.

Apart from Daisy Shah, Rohit Bose Roy had to quit the Rohit Shetty-led show after he was injured. Also, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih have been evicted. However, Anjum made an entry again as a wild card entrant.

