Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Sharma REVEALS Neil Bhatt's special surprise post her return

Aishwarya Sharma is touted to be one of the promising contestants of the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by the maverick filmmaker and stunt-master, Rohit Shetty. The 13 participants returned to Mumbai, India from South Africa, where they shot for this fan-favorite reality show. After 2 months of staying away from their family, the contestants were greeted by their loved ones at the airport, and Aishwarya's actor-husband, Neil Bhatt surprised by getting a bouquet of red flowers for her. The gesture tugged the former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress' heart.

Aishwarya Sharma on seeing Neil Bhatt at the airport

In the viral video, Aishwarya Sharma got emotional and broke down upon seeing her husband Neil Bhatt after two months of staying apart. Pinkvilla interacted exclusively with the 30-year-old and asked her about their airport meet, and this is what she said, "Obviously, when you see your loved one after so many days, hear his voice, feel his touch, and listen to his heartbeat upon hugging him, it's a different experience. Neil and I never stayed away from each other for this long and suddenly we had to stay apart for 2 months. I was tensed thinking 'How will I stay without him, who will motivate me when I'll cry there, who will comfort me, who will calm me down when in anger?' He wasn't there yet he was there with me. Whatever he would tell me over the phone, I would keep those things in my mind, which helped me keep my focus clear."

Aishwarya Sharma shares that Neil Bhatt planned special surprise for her

"My father-in-law and mother-in-law gave me the name 'Khatru,' so when I reached home, I saw Neil had decorated the house with the words, 'Welcome home, Khatru.' I felt that was very cute and I was very happy to see that. He got a bouquet of flowers at the airport, which I wasn't expecting. I only wanted him to come to me in whichever way possible because I couldn't see him only at the airport. I was trying to find him among so many people because I can't see subjects that are too far away. Actually, there were too many flashlights on and I couldn't see anything. Suddenly, he screamed, 'Bacche,' I looked at him, and got emotional and broke down," concluded the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant, Aishwarya Sharma.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Apart from Aishwarya, this season will see Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Nyrra Banerji, Soundous Moufakir. The Rohit Shetty show will hit the tube on July 15.