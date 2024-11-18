Meet actor who is currently embroiled in huge controversy, worked alongside Govinda but got fame due to her TV shows

Indian audiences have always embraced pure talent wholeheartedly. It often takes the right opportunity at the right moment to become a turning point in an actor's career. Here, we are discussing the journey of the actress who is currently dominating television screens. Although she worked with the legendary actor Govinda in the late 90s, her contributions during that time did not receive much recognition. This talented star was also recently embroiled in a huge controversy. We are talking about none other than Rupali Ganguly!

Born on April 5, 1977, in Mumbai to renowned filmmaker Anil Ganguly and Rajni Ganguly, Rupali Ganguly completed her studies in Hotel Management and later pursued her passion by doing theater. She debuted at the age of seven in her father's film Saaheb in 1985. When she was almost 12, she appeared in a Bengali film. Rupali stepped into the world of Television by starring in Sukanya in 2000.

Many may not know that this talented star shared the screen with Bollywood stalwarts from a young age. Before achieving success on television, she appeared in several films alongside many superstars. A standout moment early in her career was acting alongside the iconic Bollywood hero Govinda.

The two talented actors were featured together in the film Do Ankhen Barah Hath, which was released in 1997. They also had a hit song together titled Jo Bhi Dekhe Aapko, sung by the legendary singers Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Watch a glimpse of Rupali Ganguly and Govinda's song here-

Recently, Rupali Ganguly found herself embroiled in a significant controversy. Her husband, Ashwin Verma's daughter from his first marriage, leveled serious allegations against the couple. Esha Verma, Rupali's stepdaughter, claimed that the actress mentally and physically abused both her and her mother.

She accused her father, Ashwin, of abusive behavior and alleged that Rupali was involved in an affair with him. The 26-year-old also accused Rupali of stealing her mother’s jewelry, physically abusing her mother, and causing them both lasting trauma.

In response to these accusations, Rupali decided to take legal action and issued a defamation notice seeking Rs 50 crores from Esha Verma for damaging her reputation. Rupali's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, stated that Esha has since deleted the defamatory posts and her Twitter account following the legal suit.

Rupali Ganguly starred in several films, including Angaara, which featured Mithun Chakraborty and was directed by her late father, Anil Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly began her television career in the early 2000s, and her journey has been remarkable since then. She gained recognition through her roles in shows like Sukanya, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Zindagi... Teri Meri Kahani, and Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. One of her most notable performances was as Monisha Sarabhai in the popular series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai which earned her acclaim from both viewers and critics.

Rupali has also appeared in Bhabhi, participated in Bigg Boss 1, featured in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, and was a part of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. among others.

Speaking about her personal life, the actress is married to Ashwin Verma. The couple has a son named, Rudraansh.

At present, Rupali Ganguly is impressing the audience by playing the lead role in the hit show, Anupamaa.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

