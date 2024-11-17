Sudhanshu Pandey feels 'okay' with Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa's falling TRP; 'It is inhuman for any show...'

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupama slipped to second place in the latest TRP report. This is the first time the show did not bag the top spot, and rather, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranked first. Talking to News 18, Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj Shah, has reacted to the show’s dropping TRP. The actor opened up about how the show has performed incredibly well for the last four years by maintaining its top position.

Sudhanshu explained how maintaining the number one position is quite challenging for a daily soap. He added that maintaining consistent charm and genuine audience interest is no small feat.

The Anupamaa fame expressed, "Four years is a long time. They have done an incredible job with that. If it is going down a little bit, I think it is absolutely okay because it is inhuman for any show to just be there on top continuously. Thoda bahut upar neeche toh hoga (There will be some fluctuations), and I think that is natural."

Pandey expressed gratitude for the opportunities that Rajan Shahi's show has provided, noting that it dramatically expanded his fan base and established him as a recognizable figure in the realm of television. The actor said that Anupamaa had given him a larger audience, and since it became a cult show, his fan base has increased significantly. He also emphasized how the show has changed his life and made a huge difference not only for him but also acted as a great opportunity for others.

When asked about future projects and whether it will be challenging for him to shed the character of Vanraj and step into a new role, Pandey said that he has been getting a lot of offers but is waiting for the right one. Lastly, he explained how it has now become more crucial for him to take another project carefully because his stint in Anupamaa made him iconic.

For the uninitiated, Sudhanshu Pandey announced his departure from Anupamaa in August 2024. Although Sudhanshu did not mention any reason behind his exit, he emphasized exploring new opportunities as an actor.

