Rupali Ganguly REACTS after Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi shows support for her amid dispute with stepdaughter Esha Verma

Rupali Ganguly's name has been mired in controversy after her stepdaughter made serious allegations against the Anupamaa actress. Rupali was slammed for having an affair with Ashwin Verma, called out for robbing Esha Verma's mother's jewelry, and physical abuse. After which, Rupali took the legal route and issued a defamation notice seeking Rs 50 crores from Esha Verma for tarnishing her image. Now, Rupali's show Anupama's producer has shown his support for the actress.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi penned a long note praising Rupali Ganguly for being a hardworking actor and even called her an inspiration. Rajan Shahi shared a picture with her from the sets of the show and wrote, "Rupali you inspire all of us each day every moment at DKP/ Shahi productions for your hardwork dedication talent honesty integrity and humility."

Further, Rajan Shahi hailed Rupali Ganguly for her amazing performance in Anupamaa and praised her for creating history that only a few are able to create.

The Anupamaa producer revealed witnessing Rupali's hard work that she puts into her art, the challenges that she goes through and the sacrifices she makes.

He added, "Your humility as an actress is inspirational to all of us at Anupamaa team. Walk forward always as usual with a smile and confidence as your daily hard work is your answer to all the loyalty dedication to ur craft/ Anupama is exemplary. Proud of u and always with you."

Take a look at Rajan Shahi's post here-

After the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer shared the post, Rupali Ganguly commented on this, expressing her gratitude towards him. She wrote, "Coming from the man who made me stand tall as his Anupamaa…. this means so so so much. My mentor … my DKP family … blessed to have u in my life."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's comment here-

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin Verma's daughter (Esha Verma) from his first marriage levelled serious allegations against them. Esha claimed that her father had an abusive nature whereas she accused Rupali of breaking her parents' marriage and even called her an "abusive and toxic woman." Esha shared several statements making shocking revelations about Rupali and her husband Ashwin.

Post this, Rupali Ganguly took the legal route and issued a defamation against the 26-year-old. The actress is also seeking compensation of Rs 50 crores as her image is tarnished in this controversy. Rupali's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan stated that Esha Verma has deleted the defamatory posts and Twitter account following the legal suit.

