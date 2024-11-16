Govinda rushes back to Mumbai after feeling unwell amid election rally, weeks after gun injury: Report 

Govinda is one of the most loved actors in India who entertained audiences in the 80s and 90s. He faced a leg injury last month after accidentally shooting himself in his leg. Today, on November 16, the actor faced another health challenge as once again he felt unwell during a political roadshow in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, and had to leave it midway.

The actor was campaigning in Jalgaon for Mahayuti candidates in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora, and Chopda. During the roadshow, he requested the crowd to support PM Narendra Modi and vote for the ruling alliance, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Govinda recently re-entered the world of Politics after he joined CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. So, he has been campaigning before the upcoming Maharashtra polls. However, he had to cut short his roadshow today and return to seek medical attention.

Earlier in October, the actor was admitted to the hospital when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was admitted immediately and was left temporarily wheelchair-bound. However, during Diwali, his wife, Sunita Ahuja, updated the fans that the Coolie No. 1 was recovering well.

Even his son, Yashvardhan, interacted with the media and discussed his father's health and said, "Badiya, badiya. Much better hai, stitches nikal gaye hai, koi tension nahi hai, Mast, ab ek do hafto mein dance bhi karna chalu kar lenge." (He's great, he's great. He's much better now, the stitches have been removed so there is no tension. He'll start dancing in a couple of weeks). However, the new health issue has further raised concerns about the actor's well-being among his fans.

Govinda made his debut in 1986's Ilzaam and went on to star in over 165 Hindi films. Some of his notable films include Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Partner and more. He was last seen on the big screen in his film Rangeela Raja in 2019.

