Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma REACTS to deleting defamatory posts against Anupamaa actress after legal notice: 'Was not out of fear but...'

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma grabbed eyeballs when she leveled serious allegations against the Anupamaa actress earlier this month through social media posts. Following this, Rupali filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against her stepdaughter (Rupali's husband's daughter from his first marriage). Soon, Esha deleted the posts she had dropped on her social platform.

Now, days after receiving the legal notice, Esha finally broke her silence and reacted to the defamation case. In a long note, she clarified why she deleted her posts where she accused Rupali and even refused certain claims.

Taking to her Instagram story, Esha Verma penned a long, three-page note addressing the allegations, clarifying certain claims, and even expressing her gratitude for the love and support she received. Esha described that when she opened up about her personal life involving her father, Ashwin Verma, it quickly became a public spectacle.

Esha mentioned how hard it was for her to open up, but after she did this, it brought clarity, peace, and liberation to her after being tight-lipped for 24 years. The 26-year-old revealed her intention was to share her experience and encourage others who are facing similar situations.

Reacting to the legal notice that Rupali Ganguly issued against her, Esha expressed her disappointment, mentioning how she feels punished. She wrote, "Despite being a young adult, I am still my father's child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family."

Advertisement

Take a look at Esha Verma's statement here-

Esha had even accused the Anupamaa actress of body-shaming her during her childhood. Referring to this, Esha disclosed it happened in 2017 in Mumbai during a photoshoot and shared how it deeply affected her.

Ashwin Verma's daughter also addressed allegations of dragging her stepbrother, Rudransh (Rupali and Ashwin's son), into this controversy. Esha clarified, "I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual: I learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25th of the same year that they had a child." She continued, "I only spoke about my own experiences and addressed two individuals directly."

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, claimed that Esha deleted her posts after receiving the legal notice. Speaking about it, she said, "After posting my last statement, which focused on my personal experiences, I chose to archive it after 48 hours and deactivate certain platforms. This was not out of fear but because I felt I had said all I needed to and wanted to protect my peace and focus on the present."

Advertisement

Esha Verma stated that this is her final statement regarding the controversy. She revealed that the purpose of issuing this statement was to clarify misconceptions, and she mentioned that she does not wish to prolong the matter.

In conclusion, Esha Verma wrote, "This experience has been incredibly challenging, but it has also reminded me of my strength and resilience. I'm excited to embrace this new chapter with peace, authenticity, and dignity, surrounded by those who truly matter to me. Let's leave this behind and focus on creating brighter, stronger futures together."

For the uninformed, the controversy gained attention when an old post by Esha Verma from 2020 went viral on social media. Rupali Ganguly's husband, Ashwin, responded to Esha's post, defending Rupali and asserting that she has no involvement in his strained relationship with his daughter.

However, Esha was unhappy with this response and made several allegations against Rupali, sharing her childhood experiences and hardships. On November 11, Rupali took legal action against her stepdaughter, filing a defamation case worth Rs 50 crore for damaging her reputation.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma accuses Anupamaa actress of hitting her mom; Says 'She slept on my mother's bed', calls father Ashwin Verma 'abusive'