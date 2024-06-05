Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Samridhii Shukla REACTS to being blamed for Farman Haider-Juhi Singh Bajwa's breakup

Samridhii Shukla has been in the news for her phenomenal performance as Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, the actress also found herself in the middle of a controversy when she got blamed for a co-actor's break-up.

Shukla was a part of Saavi Ki Savaari before joining the current show and had brilliant chemistry with her then-co-star Farman Haider. Recently, Haider's ex-girlfriend blamed Samridhii for their break up.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Samridhii and asked her about her reaction to Farman's ex-girlfriend's allegations. Read on to know what she has to say.

Samridhii Shukla's reaction to the blame

While Samridhii Shukla and Farman Haider shared great chemistry onscreen and were often linked with each other, they always maintained that they were friends. However, now, when Haider's ex-girlfriend and actor Juhi Singh Bajwa blamed Shukla for their break-up, we asked the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress about her thoughts.

Samridhii Shukla said, "I wasn't bothered. I did feel weird when I read few articles because I feel a relationship can't break because of a third person. It can only end because of issues between the two people."

Samridhii further added, "I don't really have a reaction per se to this because I feel being talked about is a part and parcel of being in the showbiz world. You accept roses and thorns both.

The Saavi Ki Savari actress added, "There will be good things written about me and at times I might be dragged into controversies; that's how a public figure's life is. I take it gracefully by not getting affected by the same. "

She added, "As per my knowledge they broke up long back so bringing it up after them doing a show together doesn’t add up."

Farman Haider took a stand for Samridhii Shukla

In an interview with Telly Talk, Farman sided with Shukla and mentioned that his break-up with Juhi Singh Bajwa has nothing to do with Samridhii Shukla.

The Saavi Ki Savaari actor also mentioned that after the break-up, he worked with Juhi on a show called Aaina. They kept their distance and worked professionally.

Talking about their breakup, he said, "I believe that no third person can ever interfere in a relationship. Every story has two sides. One is theirs, and one is mine. I feel I shouldn't disclose my personal life to anyone. Juhi is very lovely and a beautiful person."

Farman mentioned that there would be romantic scenes in Aaina which he had to perform while Juhi used to be around the entire day. He mentioned that there are many memories and he doesn't blame anyone.

More about Samridhii Shukla

Weeks after Saavi Ki Savaari's wrap-up, Samridhii bagged the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has been loved for her performances in the show. Her sincerity and dedication are often appreciated by her co-stars as well as her ardent fans.

The previous episode of YRKKH showcased Samridhii's beautiful performance as she enacted the love-confession scene to perfection. The show also stars actors like Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Anita Raaj among others.

