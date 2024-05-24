aespa's Armageddon CD player album garners welcoming interest from 500K+ fans and non-fans

aespa's innovative Armageddon album, featuring a special CD player version, has ignited immense interest, attracting over 500,000 fans and non-fans alike. Marking aespa’s first full album release, Armageddon, will be released on May 27.

aespa’s Armageddon CD player album receives welcoming response

On May 24, KST, aespa delighted fans by launching pre-orders for a special CD player version of their highly anticipated 1st full album, Armageddon. The retro-inspired album design immediately captured the attention of over 500,000 fans and non-fans alike, showcasing the group's wide-reaching appeal in the K-Pop industry.

The CD player version of Armageddon offers more than just music, featuring a functioning CD player with both a headphone jack and Bluetooth capabilities, along with 5 photocards and 10 graphic stickers. Priced at 145,000 KRW ($105.96 USD), the package enticed many with its unique combination of nostalgia and modern functionality.

Fans and non-fans were particularly intrigued by the CD player's versatility, as it can be used not only to listen to aespa's albums but also to other CDs. The initial pre-orders sold out quickly upon release, demonstrating the immense popularity of aespa and their latest offering. Despite a brief restock in the afternoon, the product once again sold out, leaving many eager fans eagerly awaiting their chance to get their hands on this innovative and collectible item.

More details about aespa’s upcoming album Armageddon

aespa, the innovative South Korean girl group under SM Entertainment, continues to captivate audiences with their unique metaverse concept and hyperpop music. Comprising members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, they have swiftly risen to fame since their debut in 2020 with their hit tracks like Black Mamaba, Next Level, and more.

Their pre-released track Supernova has already soared to the top of the charts, heightening anticipation for their highly awaited first studio album, Armageddon, scheduled for release on May 27, 2024. With their distinct blend of futuristic aesthetics and catchy tunes, aespa is poised to make a significant impact with their upcoming album, further solidifying their position as one of the most innovative acts in the K-pop industry.

