Agency says Lim Nayoung met Kim Soo Hyun 'by chance'; denies dating rumor due to music festival interaction

Lim Nayoung and Kim Soo Hyun were recently caught up in dating rumors after being spotted together at a music festival a few days ago. The dating rumors surrounding the famous actor Kim Soo Hyun are no news as he has been many times linked with co-stars, however, no rumor turned out to be true.

Earlier today, after Kim Soo Hyun’s agency denied the dating rumor, Lim Nayoung’s agency also stepped up to knock down the actress’ dating rumors with the Queen of Tears actor.

Lim Nayoung’s agency says actress met Kim Soo Hyun ‘by chance’ denying dating rumors

On June 11, 2024 KST, Lim Nayoung’s agency Mask Studio came forward and crushed all dating rumors of the actress with Kim Soo Hyun. The agency said that the actress went to the music festival with friends and said hello to Kim Soo Hyun whom she ‘met by chance’ at the event.

Additionally, since the surroundings of the music festival were noisy the actors were spotted whispering. Consequently, echoing that all the dating rumors are baseless.

Earlier today, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST also denied the dating rumors with Lim Nayoung.

A few days ago, the dating rumors of Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung started going around when a video of them talking at the 2024 Ultra Music Festival. Earlier today, A Korean media outlet reported that Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung had been dating since their appearance at the music festival. Agencies of both actors swiftly crushed the rumors.

Know more about Lim Nayoung

Lim Nayoung is a South Korean actress, singer, and rapper. She is a former member and leader of the girl groups I.O.I and PRISTIN. After the groups disbanded in 2019, Lim Nayoung became more focused on her acting career.

Lim Na Young played a supporting role in the thriller K-drama Flower of Evil starring Lee Joon Gi. Recently she appeared in the family K-drama Unpredictable Family.

Know more about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the biggest South Korean actors in the industry. He recently rose another high on the scale of popularity and fame with the major hit and record-breaking K-drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won.

He will lead the upcoming black comedy Disney+ drama Knock Off, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Si Eun co-star.

