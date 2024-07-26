Blue Lock: Is Kaiser Yoichi Isagi's True Rival? Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock Manga and Anime

Yoichi Isagi is far from his goal of becoming the best striker in world football, as Noel Noa holds that spot. Second to Noel is the U-20 German forward, Michael Kaiser. Michael is also a member of the New Generation World XI. Manga readers believe that Kaiser is better than Isagi, but what makes the German special in Blue Lock?

The manga written by Myuneyuki Kaneshiro skyrocketed in popularity during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the stellar performances of the Japan National Football Team. With over 30 million copies in circulation, it is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. It revolves around Ego Jinpachi’s master plan to lead Japan to stardom through his Blue Lock training regimen.

Intending to create the world’s greatest egotist striker, Jinpachi lays his eyes on Isagi Yoichi, but the protagonist is far from becoming the best. In the manga’s sixth arc, Isagi comes across Michael Kaiser. Here’s a detailed look at why the German prodigy could be better than Isagi.

Who is Michael Kaiser?

Michael Kaiser plays for Bastard München in the Neo-Egoist League. He is the team’s ace and main striker. Isagi also joins the team in Blue Lock and their rivalry kicks off once Kaiser sees Isagi’s gameplay, previously having underestimated him. He originally joined Bastard München to get into Re AI, but having lost to Isagi in the match against Ubers, he makes it his goal to defeat Isagi.

In the manga, Kaiser is tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck, which is to remind himself to never fall into a weak mindset. Growing up, Kaiser had a pretty rough childhood, which could explain his arrogance and superiority complex.

Michael Kaiser is a Clinical Finisher, with similar Off-the-Ball Movements. Unlike Isagi who influences the game, Kaiser has his special moments when he relies on his individual skill to make the difference. Here are some of his special skills:

Kaiser Impact: Fastest kick swing speed in the world

Preadotor Eye: Ability to narrow down the open spaces which will lead to a goal

Metavision: Ability to envision the positions of every player on the pitch

Isagi vs Kaiser

In Chapter 267 of the Blue Lock Manga, Isagi is stunned after seeing Kaiser’s goal against Paris X Gen. Kiyora Jin reveals that he decided to assist Kaiser over Isagi because he felt that the former was the underdog at the moment. Kaiser decides to adapt his gameplay, and thanks Isagi for evolving him into a better player. He lets go off his obsession of Isagi and decides to play in more restricted areas.

With the match between Paris X Gen and Bastard München yet to be decided, it will be interesting to see whether Kaiser or Isagi scores the winning goal. However, fans must not forget that Rin Itoshi plays for Paris X Gen. Stay tuned for more news related to Blue Lock!

