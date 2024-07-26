15 best arcs in One Piece: Marineford arc to Skypiea arc

One of the most epic anime/manga to have ever existed, One Piece, created by Eiichiro Oda, has captured the hearts of many with its adventurous tales, emotional depth, and unforgettable characters. The anime follows the tale of Luffy and his crew as they sail across the Grand Line, encounter numerous islands and face countless challenges. So get ready to be swept away in the world of One Piece where tales of heroism, friendship and a myriad of adventures give way to an iconic saga, as we embark on a journey to explore the 15 best arcs in One Piece.

15 best arcs in One Piece

1. Enies Lobby Arc

Enies Lobby stands out for its intense action and impactful emotions. It was considered one of the top arcs in One Piece before Wano and Marineford. This arc revealed the deep bond among the Straw Hat members and showed us the lengths they would go to save their comrades. It also introduces us to the void century by giving us insight into the Ohara country and its inhabitants. The camaraderie and resolve of the crew shine brightly in this arc.

2. Water 7 Arc

Water 7 serves as a prelude to Enies Lobby, and introduces us to a plethora of new characters. It mainly focuses on the internal battles of the Straw Hat crew. What captivated the fans most in this arc was when Usopp defended Going Merry, leading to a rift between him and Luffy. This led to the heart-wrenching showdown between Luffy and Usopp that left fans devasted. Additionally, the arc featured a compelling storyline where the CP9 members posed as shipwrights and abducted Nico Robin in the climax. The emotional depth, action sequences, and character development in this arc were exceptional.

3. Marineford Arc

The Marineford Arc is arguably the most intense and emotionally charged arc in One Piece. It is considered one of the greatest arcs in anime history.

The highlight of this arc was the fight to save Ace from execution which brings together a myriad of characters, resulting in epic clashes and heart-wrenching moments. Although there were no Straw Hat Pirates in this arc except Luffy, it still managed to captivate fans in the best way possible. This arc perfectly laid the foundation for the second half of the saga.

4. Alabasta Arc

Alabasta marks the first major battle of the Straw Hats against a Warlord of the Sea. The struggle to save Princess Vivi’s kingdom from the evil clutches of Crocodile is packed with intense action, strategy, and poignant moments. It was this arc where Ace was first introduced. The exceptional storyline, amazing fights and the beautiful ending made this arc one of the most memorable ones. Not to mention, the farewell scene sure left all of us crying both happy and sad tears.

5. Dressrosa Arc

Dressrosa is a thrilling arc filled with twists and turns. It was considered the longest arc in the show until the Wano arc.

The battle against Doflamingo who were cunningly ruling the Dressrosa island along with the unveiling of the tragic past of the Donquixote Family add layers of complexity to the story. This arc also marked the beginning of God Usopp. The alliance formed with the gladiators and the epic showdown are the highlights of this arc. Although slightly long, this arc managed to impress fans with its intense battle scenes and emotional moments.

6. Arlong Park Arc

Arlong Park is where One Piece truly begins to show its emotional depth. This arc delved into a compelling storyline centered around Nami's struggle to reclaim her village from the clutches of Arlong, while also revealing the tragic backstory of her mother's demise at the hands of the Arlong Pirates. Ultimately, the Straw Hat Pirates swooped in to save the day once again, releasing Nami and her village from the clutches of the pirates. The epic fight scenes, heartfelt bonds, and iconic Arlong Park walk scene in this arc remain fan favourite to date.

7. Whole Cake Island Arc

Whole Cake Island is a visually stunning and emotionally charged arc. In this arc, the Straw Hats set out on a quest to retrieve Sanji from Big Mom’s clutches leads to an intense and thrilling battle between them. This arc had numerous unexpected events like the Sanji vs Luffi fight and the revelations About Sanji’s past. It finally concludes with an intense battle between Luffi and Katakuri, along with the Straw hats managing to ruin Sanji's wedding with Big Mom's daughter.

8. Sabaody Archipelago Arc

Sabaody Archipelago was definitely a game-changer arc in the whole anime. One of the highlights of this arc was the moment when Luffy punches the celestial Dragon. This arc is crucial for its shocking revelations and plot twists, such as the introduction of the eleven Supernovas, the auction house incident, and the introduction of Rayleigh. Moreover, the Straw Hats getting sent to different places after struggling against the Pacifista was an emotional moment that reflected their deep bonds and set the stage for their growth during the two-year time skip.

9. Impel Down Arc

Impel Down is a thrilling prison break arc filled with unexpected alliances and intense challenges. In this arc, Luffy covertly enters the heavily guarded Impel Down prison in an attempt to rescue Ace. This takes him through the perilous levels of the prison, during which he forms alliances with several characters as they all attempt to escape. It was also in this arc that Blackbeard made his entry to enlist wicked prisoners as part of his crew. The combination of comedy, excitement, and tension in the arc captivated the fans and led up to a thrilling escape that set the stage for the Marineford War.

10. Skypiea Arc

Skypiea transports the Straw Hats to a sky island filled with mystery and adventure.

In this arc, the Straw Hats reach Skypiea, a sky island, and discover its link to the stories of Jaya and Mont Blanc Noland's tale of a lost city of gold. While searching for treasure, the crew gets involved in a conflict involving the native Skypieans, the revenge-seeking Shandians, and the ruthless god of the land, Enel. The climactic battle against Enel and the ringing of the Golden Bell are some of the most memorable moments in the arc.

11. Thriller Bark Arc

Thriller Bark combines horror, comedy, and action in a unique blend. In this arc, the Straw Hats travel through the Florian Triangle, they reach an eerie island known as Thriller Bark, where they come face to face with the Warlord Gecko Moria. Moria uses his Devil Fruit powers to take away the shadows of the Straw Hats. Then with the Brook, the iconic strange talking skeleton, the crew attempts to retrieve their shadows before dawn to stay alive. The battle with Oars and the touching moment of Brook’s past added more depth to this arc.

12. Punk Hazard Arc

The Punk Hazard arc sets the stage for the New World with its introduction of Caesar Clown and the alliance between Luffy and Law. In this arc, Luffy and the crew set out on Punk Hazard where the Straw Hats battle against the G-5 Marines led by Vice Admiral Smoker and an evil scientist Caesar Clown, whose lethal experiments must be halted. The experiments conducted by Caesar add a darker tone to the story, making it seemingly creepy but entertaining. The blend of humour, action, and eerie scientific experiments in this arc definitely makes it a fan-favourite

13. Fish-Man Island Arc

The Fish-Man Island arc explores themes of racism and historical conflict. In this arc, the Straw Hats reach Fish-Man Island at last. Once there, they uncover the backstory of the Fisher Tiger and the discrimination between humans and Fish-Men. Simultaneously, the New Fish-Man Pirates devise a plan to seize control of the Ryugu Kingdom and establish Fish-Men as the dominant species. The Straw Hats’ battle against Hody Jones and the revelation of the island’s tragic past make the arc a memorable one.

14. Wano Country Arc

Wano Country, still ongoing in the anime, is shaping up to be one of the most epic arcs in One Piece. In this arc, the Straw Hat Pirates ally with the samurai to help them raid Onigashima. Additionally, it delved into the captivating histories of Oden alongside Roger and Whitebeard. What makes this arc more memorable is when each member of the Straw Hats faces strong opponents and triumphs, allowing us to witness their development. The samurai culture and the rich history of Wano have made this arc one of the best.

15. Zou Arc

Zou is a comparatively short but impactful arc. The discovery of the Mink Tribe, the revelation of the Road Poneglyphs, and the formation of the Ninja, Pirate, Mink and Samurai alliance set the stage for the battle against Kaido. A noteworthy moment in this arc is when the whole Mink tribe lies to protect their friend after being questioned by Jack of the Beast pirate, proving their unwavering loyalty. With its short but amazing storyline and emotional depth, this arc is one of the best of all.

The arcs in One Piece display the spectacular storytelling and emotional depth that has made this series a beloved one among fans. Each of these arcs is packed with intense action, touching moments, and interesting themes. As Luffy and his crew progress on their journey, more engrossing arcs are being eagerly anticipated by the fans. It will be amusing to see what new adventures await the Straw Hats in the upcoming episodes.