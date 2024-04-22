Blue Lock Chapter 259: Will Isagi Secure a Hat-Trick As He Unleashes Game-Changing Tactic? Know Release Date And More

In the previous chapter, Isagi clarified the mechanics of his Two-Gun Direct volley goal to Hiyori, while Grim was substituted by the defender Kurona. This could potentially alter Bastard Muchen's tactics in future chapters, so don’t miss the upcoming Blue Lock Chapter 259, and keep reading to find out more about the chapter’s release date, expected plot, and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 259: Release date and where to read

According to Kodansha's K Manga Twitter/X account, Chapter 259 will debut on April 24, 2024, in Japan and select other countries, with release times varying by timezone. Fans can access Blue Lock Chapter 259 on Kodansha's K manga website. However, access to the platform is limited to the United States. While the website offers some free chapters, they are considerably behind the latest releases, with only 43 chapters available for free as of now. These free chapters are updated weekly on Mondays.

What to expect in Blue Lock Chapter 259?

As indicated in the previous chapter, Blue Lock Chapter 259 will likely have a shift in tactics for the Bastard Munchen team following the substitution of Grim, an attacker, for Kurona, a defender. With Noa emphasizing that the team's strategies are most effective when focused on Isagi, the upcoming chapter is likely to place Isagi firmly in the spotlight.

One potential tactic fans might witness is the implementation of the 'False-9' strategy, facilitated by Kurona's presence as a sideback. This approach involves an attacking player assuming defensive responsibilities, granting them a broader perspective of the game and greater freedom on the field. As the tactics now revolve around him, Isagi could seize the opportunity to pursue a hat-trick, as hinted at in the preceding chapter.

Blue Lock Chapter 259 will also include a color panel to celebrate the launch of its spin-off film, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, and will be 22 pages long.

Blue Lock Chapter 258 recap

Titled Combine • Invent • New Weapon, Blue Lock Chapter 258 started with the aftermath of Isagi's spectacular Two-gun Volley goal. Celebrations erupted among the Bastard Munchen team from the goal. Hiyori is awestruck by the goal and demands an explanation from Isagi, who reveals that the shot wasn't premeditated. Rather, he had intended to mimic Nagi's juggling shot and improvised his own variation in the heat of the moment.

Despite the goal's impromptu nature, it signifies the addition of the Two-Gun Direct volley to Isagi's repertoire of skills, alongside his meta-vision. With the team's tactics now revolving around Isagi, changes are seen as Kurona replaces Grim on the field, a decision confirmed by Bastard Munchen's coach, Noel Noa.

Noa emphasizes that Kurona's inclusion will further enhance the team's focus on Isagi-centered tactics, potentially rendering the previous Kaiser-centered strategies obsolete in Blue Lock Chapter 258. The only player left to support Kaiser now is Ness. Furthermore, Noa suggests that if Isagi manages to score one more goal, he could establish himself as superior to Kaiser. If Isagi achieves a hat-trick (scoring three goals in a single match), he could potentially surpass Rin, currently the highest-rated player in the Neo-Egoist League.

Blue Lock Chapter 258 sets up a prelude to the intense battle that will take place between Isagi and Kaiser, with Isagi's newfound prowess posing a significant threat to Paris X Gen's defense.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.