This Monster Wants to Eat Me Set for 2025 Release; All We Know So Far

The anime adaptation of This Monster Wants to Eat Me (Watashi wo Tabetai, Hitodenashi), a popular girl’s love manga series, is scheduled to release in 2025. This announcement was made on October 21, 2024, via a teaser trailer uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Infinite Studios, the production company behind the project.

The anime will follow the storyline of the manga, which was created by Sai Naekawa. First serialized in August 2020, the manga blends the girl’s love genre with a supernatural setting targeted toward a Seinen audience. The story revolves around a high school girl named Hinako Yaotose, who lives in a seaside town. Hinako’s body has a unique allure that draws in nearby monsters who wish to devour her. However, a mermaid named Shiori Oumi appears and offers to protect Hinako from other monsters—only to claim the right to devour her when she is ready. As the two spend their lives together, their relationship evolves in unexpected ways.

The teaser trailer focused on Hinako’s introduction to the mysterious world around her. In one scene, she encounters Shiori, which hints at the eerie and intense dynamics between the two characters. The teaser ends with a haunting image of Hinako and Shiori holding hands, with Shiori covered in blood.

Studio Lings, known for their work on Yuri is My Job!, will handle the animation. Key staff members were also revealed. Directors Naoyuki Kuzuya, who worked on Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Yuusuke Suzuki, who contributed to To Love Ru Darkness, will helm the project. The script will be written by Mitsutaka Hirota, whose previous work includes Eden’s Zero, while Keiji Inai (Burn the Witch) will compose the music. Character designs will be handled by Sou Ikuyama, who worked on Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World.

Reina Ueda, known for her role as Chinatsu in Blue Box, will voice the main character, Hinako Yaotose. Additional casting announcements are expected in the future as the release date approaches.

Fans of the original manga are eagerly awaiting this adaptation, which promises to bring the unique mix of romance, drama, and supernatural elements to life on the small screen in 2025.

