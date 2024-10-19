I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Alicia finally encounter the game’s heroine and her rival Liz in the last episode. Alicia also demonstrated her early aptitude for magic, allowing her the opportunity to enroll in the magic academy sooner than anticipated.

As Alicia strives to carve out her identity as the ultimate villainess, don’t miss I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4 for more exciting developments. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, what to expect, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4 is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on October 22.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4 will air on 29 different channels across Japan, including Tokyo MX and BS11. Additionally, platforms like the Anime Store and U-NEXT will offer early viewing an hour prior to the TV airing. For global audiences, streaming options include Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Expected plot in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4

As per the anime’s official website, I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4 will be titled ‘The Villainess And The Flower Garden.’ The episode will see Alicia take on the role of supervising the saint Liz, due to her exceptional abilities.

Her rivalry with Liz will deepen once she enters the Magic Academy, now in a position that aligns with her ambitions as a villainess. I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4 will also explore how her earlier magical development impacts her life at the academy and her relationships with Jill and Will.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 3 recap

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 3 is titled ‘A Villainess And Trespassing.’ The episode begins as Alicia recovers from a fever, thanks to the medicine provided to her by Duke. She chooses not to linger on their past interactions and renews her focus on becoming a great villainess.

She sneaks into the Magic Academy, but after getting lost, she encounters Liz Cather, the original story’s heroine. At home, she overhears a conversation regarding a divergent and believes they are talking about Liz.

Determined to master advanced magic, Alicia attempts to help the Loana village with higher-level spells, but her efforts are interrupted. Later, during a gathering with her brother’s friends, Alicia shows off her magic skills in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 3.

This surprises everyone since she is only 10 years old and leads to speculation that she might be the Divergent. Liz offers support to Alicia, who feels overwhelmed by the new information. Will from Loana cautions her about the risks of using advanced magic too early.

The King and other adults decide to closely monitor Alicia’s growth and suggest training her to prevent potential dangers. After three years, Alicia’s magical skills reach level 80, and she gains early admission to the Magic Academy.

