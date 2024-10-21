Blue Lock Chapter 280: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Noa identified Loki as team’s primary adversary in the last chapter of Blue Lock, after Kaiser executed a free kick utilizing his Kaiser Impact Point Magnus, he was proven right. Fans saw that while Isagi was able to accurately anticipate the kick’s trajectory, it was Julian Loki who intercepted the ball with remarkable precision, employing his Godspeed technique.

Don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 280 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the last chapter.

Blue Lock Chapter 280: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 280 is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 12:00 am JST, as per K Manga. Depending on your time zone, international readers might access it as early as Tuesday, October 22. Please be aware that release times may differ by region.

Blue Lock Chapter 280 will be available exclusively through Kodansha's K Manga service, currently only accessible in the US. Readers can enjoy the latest chapters via the mobile app or website using points, with no subscription fee needed.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 280

Blue Lock Chapter 280 will focus on the aftermath of Julian Loki’s interception of Kaiser's free kick. The subsequent developments depend on where the ball lands after Loki's deflection. If the ball remains within the field, Paris X Gen is likely to seize the opportunity for a rapid counterattack, leveraging Loki’s momentum.

This could put pressure on Bastard Munchen’s defense, forcing them to reorganize quickly. On the other hand, if the ball exits the field, such as going out of bounds for a throw-in or a corner kick, Bastard Munchen might regain possession.

This would give them a chance to reorganize and set up another offensive play, aiming for the match-winning goal. Blue Lock Chapter 280’s focus will likely center on the tactical responses of both teams, with each trying to capitalize on this critical moment in the game.

Blue Lock Chapter 279 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 279, titled ‘Soccer Junkies,’ sees Michael Kaiser prepare for a free kick, but first question Noel Noa's motives in the Neo Egoist League, suspecting Noa joined just to help him evolve.

Noa confirms this, explaining that he never aimed to be the world's best but rather followed his instincts as a striker. He views Julian Loki as his main rival and encourages Kaiser to surpass Loki on a global stage.

Meanwhile, Isagi contemplates intercepting the free kick, considering either scoring from a rebound or altering the ball's trajectory. As Kaiser takes the shot in Blue Lock Chapter 279, he uses a Magnus effect to curve the ball to the right, catching Isagi off guard.

However, Julian Loki, defying expectations, speeds towards the ball and intercepts it, nullifying the Kaiser Impact. Blue Lock Chapter 279 ends as Loki’s swift movement is paired with his remark that the shot was “slow.”

