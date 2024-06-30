Kamen Rider Skull Returns: Fuuto PI Announces New Anime Movie; Know Details

Kamen Rider Skull is set to return to anime with a new movie. The anime adaptation of Fuuto PI, which follows the events of Kamen Rider W, was released a few years ago. The new movie aims to fulfill the potential of the original series, allowing fans to explore some of the stories from the original series.

Toei has announced that the FUUTO PI anime, based on the Fūto Tantei manga, will be adapted into an anime film called Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō, which will premiere in Japanese theaters later this year on November 8.

The Fūto Tantei manga is a sequel to the 2009 Kamen Rider W series, written by Riku Sanjō and illustrated by Masaki Satou. It was launched in August 2017 in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine.

Toei describes the manga as, "FUUTO is under the protection of Shotaro and Philip. But bizarre incidents continue to occur frequently on the far side of the city. Tokime, a mysterious beauty, appears and a new evil casts its shadow over the windy city. It's the beginning of a new battle for Kamen Rider W."

Kenjirō Tsuda is joining the cast as Sōkichi Narumi and the returning cast includes:

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shōtarō Hidari

Kōki Uchiyama as Phillip

Akira Sekine as Tokime

Mikako Komatsu as Akiko Narumi

Makoto Furukawa as Ryū Terui

Daisuke Ono as Yukiji Bandō

Yousuke Kabashima will direct the film at Studio KAI, with Ayataka Tanemura as assistant director. Toei Video will distribute the film, with returning staff members including scriptwriter Tatsuto Higuchi, character designer Hidekazu Ebina, chief animation director Kiyoshi Komatsubara, and composers Kotaro Nakagawa and Shuhei Naruse. Hideaki Tsukada is the executive producer and Akira Onodera is the supervisor.

More about Fuuto PI

Fuuto PI is a Japanese manga series written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Masaki Sato. It is a manga sequel to the tokusatsu live-action drama Kamen Rider W, which originally aired in 2009 as part of Toei Company's Kamen Rider franchise.

Fuuto PI sees the return of Shotaro Hidari, a private detective who works at Narumi Detective Agency, and his partner Raito "Philip" Sonozaki, the sole survivor of the Sonozaki family who can access the Gaia Library.

Together they transform into Kamen Rider W, who protects the city of Fuuto from Dopants, monsters created by Gaia Memories. They solve cases alongside their boss Akiko Terui, who often joins their investigations with her husband Ryu, a member of the police force who is also Kamen Rider Accel.

One day, Shotaro encounters an amnesiac pink-haired girl named Tokime, who is being targeted by Dopants. After saving her, they decided to hire her at Narumi Detective Agency as their assistant. As Shotaro and Philip solve more cases, they gradually uncover Tokime's connection with Yukiji Bando known as Aurora Dopant, and her past life, along with the true potential of Gaia Memories' next stage used by Dopants in their human forms, dubbed High Dopes.

Fuuto PI is now streaming its first season with Crunchyroll, and they tease what to expect from its story as such, "In Fuuto, better known as the Windy City, mysterious beings called Dopants wreak havoc by using the dangerous Gaia Memories. However, there are also heroes who utilize the Gaia Memories to fight these criminals: a half-boiled and indecisive PI named Shotaro Hidari, and his partner Philip, an intellectual-type PI. The two transform into Kamen Rider W—the legendary hero of Fuuto city!"

