Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Komi helped a classmate express herself in the last chapter of Komi Can’t Communicate, an ironic but sweet twist considering the series’ premise. With the cultural festival almost over, Komi’s high school drama has yet to end, so find out more about the upcoming Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455 here, from the release date to the expected plot and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455: release date and where to read

The potential release date of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455 does not project any particular delays. Keeping that in mind, the next chapter will likely come out on April 24, 2024. Should the chapter be delayed, however, it should become available by May 1 at the latest. Komi's high school adventures can only be read on Viz Media's official platforms.

Expected plot of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455

In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455, the focus may shift to the third and final day of the cultural festival, presenting new challenges and experiences for Komi and her friends. As the festivities continue, the characters can find themselves participating in various activities and attractions, such as performances, competitions, or cultural exhibitions.

Perhaps Komi will be encouraged to step out of her comfort zone once again in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 455, engaging in interactions with her peers and overcoming communication barriers in unique ways. Tadano might continue to support Komi, offering guidance and reassurance as they navigate the bustling festival grounds together.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 454 recap

Titled Dramatic, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 454 started during the second day of the cultural festival. The chapter opens with Lily sighing, hinting at her somber mood. In the ramen shop set up by Komi's class, patrons gossip about a "hot waitress," a topic trending on social media. However, their chatter fades when Lily serves them.

Komi notices Lily's melancholy demeanor and gently inquires about it. Initially reluctant to share, Lily eventually confides in Komi, revealing her favorite band's imminent breakup. Despite longing to bid farewell to the band, Lily is torn by the prospect of facing the reality of their separation. Komi, in her characteristic empathetic manner, advises Lily to express her feelings to the band, emphasizing the importance of honest communication.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 454 then transitions to the band's performance at the festival, with Komi and Tadano among the audience. Spotting Lily amidst the crowd, Komi observes her silently. As the band plays their song ‘Dramatic,’ the lyrics resonate with Lily's inner turmoil. A poignant flashback depicts Lily meeting the band members before the show, expressing her admiration and sadness over their disbandment. Lily presents them with fan art and requests autographs, pouring her heart out to her idols.

In a heartwarming moment of courage, Lily ascends the stage and proudly displays the autographs to the audience, proclaiming her adoration for the band and asking whether the crowd was jealous she had autographs. Komi, understanding Lily's sentiment, nods, while Lily beams through her tears. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 454 concludes as the band members, after being moved by Lily's sincerity, reciprocate with smiles of their own and announce their next song, ‘Cinderella.’

