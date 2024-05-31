Unnamed Memory Episode 9: Release Date, Plot, & More To Know

Unnamed Memory episode 9 will be released in Japan in the next week and will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, with Tokyo MX and MBS channels also broadcasting the episode.

The previous episode mainly focused on eliminating Lanak while also exploring the true intentions of Tinasha behind her betraying Oscar. Although the Lanak subplot was portrayed as a major plot point, it ended with episode 7. The future episodes will explore Oscar and Tinasha's relationship while possibly revealing the actual antagonist of the series.

Unnamed Memory episode 9: release date and where to watch

Unnamed Memory is a Japanese light novel series by Kuji Furumiya. It originated from the novel posting website Shōsetsuka ni Narō in September 2012. It was later acquired by ASCII Media Works, who published the series with illustrations by Chibi under their Dengeki no Shin Bungei imprint. The series was published in six volumes, released from January 2019 to April 2021.

A manga adaptation with illustrations by Naoki Koshimizu began serialization in ASCII Media Works's Dengeki Daioh magazine in September 2020. As of August 2023, it has been published in five tankōbon volumes. The anime television series adaptation produced by ENGI premiered in April 2024.

Unnamed Memory episode 9 will premiere in Japan on June 5, 2024, following a 12-episode single-cour format for the Spring 2024 season.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday, June 4

Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday, June 4

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday

June 4

Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday

June 4

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday

June 4

Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday

June 4

Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday, June 5

Unnamed Memory episode 9 is currently confirmed for a release on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and At-X in Japan. While the anime's website has listed Netflix and Amazon Prime as platforms where it will be available, Unnamed Memory episode 9 will predominantly be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The series was initially scheduled for 2023, but was later delayed due to "production circumstances", and eventually premiered on April 9, 2024, on AT-X and other networks. The opening theme song is Call, performed by Tei, while the ending theme song is Blan_, performed by Arika, a music unit composed of voice actress Yūko Natsuyoshi and composer and guitarist Yamato. Crunchyroll licensed the series and will run for 12 episodes.

Unnamed Memory episode 8 recap and what to expect from episode 9

The story of Unnamed Memory follows Oscar, a crown prince of the powerful country of Falsas, who is under a curse that prevents him from having descendants; the curse will kill any woman who bears his child. Climbing the tower where the Witch of The Azure Moon resides and completing her trial, Oscar wishes that his curse be lifted.

The witch, Tinasha, confesses that it is almost impossible to break the curse, but provides an alternative, to take a woman with great magical power that the curse unable to kill, as a wife. Oscar suggests Tinasha herself become his wife instead; she refuses but agrees to accept Oscar's request to descend her tower and live in Falsas with him for a year.

In Unnamed Memory Episode 8, Tinasha and Oscar's officials empty the Tuldarr treasury, learning about conflicts and wars in their country. They also learn about orphaned children from a nearby village who were attacked by bandits, with the only adult survivor being the widow of the village chief.

Tinasha learns about a time-traveling swordsman who saved a woman from bandits and later discovers that the swordsman was the son of the woman he saved. They encounter a group of bandits, who demand a duel with Oscar to acquire a woman who had escaped.

The woman is the village chief's widow, who has recently taken refuge with them. The story highlights the importance of a time-traveling swordsman and the importance of avoiding capture.

Oscar wins a duel but is ambushed by an old god named Irityrdia. Tinasha and Oscar fall into a ravine, and Tinasha absorbs Irityrdia, sealing it in a crystal, and stabbing it with Oscar's sword, Akashia.

Unnamed Memory episode 9 will mainly focus on Oscar and Tinasha's deepening their relationship. Although episode 8 did not contribute much to the plot, episode 9 might actually reveal more about Oscar's condition.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

