'ARMY and BTS foreva’: HYBE producer Pdogg, creative director LoneTone react to agency building’s new APOBANGPO look; PICS

BTS’ eldest member Jin is all set to return from his military service tomorrow, June 12. Amid the anticipation, the group’s agency HYBE revealed a new surprise for fans. The company’s building is getting a new plaster with the word APOBANGPO inscribed on it. The agency’s producer and creative director have shared photos of the new look.

BTS' producer Pdogg and creative director LoneTone give glimpse of HYBE headquarters' new look

On June 10, BTS producer Pdogg and creative director LoneTone took to their Instagram handles and shared the HYBE building’s new look with the adornment of APOBANGPO.

Both of them captioned the posts "ARMY and BTS forever," which is the literal meaning of this iconic Bangtan term.

See Pdogg and LoneTone’s Instagram updates here:

What is APOBANGPO?

The term APOBANGPO was first coined by the group’s maknae Jungkook, signifying the unwavering bond between the group and its loyal fanbase. Later, during FESTA 2023, BTS’ leader RM recommended that it would be a special gift for fans worldwide if HYBE could have the word inscribed on the building’s exterior.

In a special nod to this year’s BTS FESTA 2024, HYBE revealed that their headquarters building in Yongsan, Seoul is getting a new makeover. The premises are getting an external wrapping with the word APOBANGO and the work will be completed by June 30.

Marking the megastar group’s 11 debut anniversary on June 13, this special surprise is a collaborative effort of HYBE subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC and the BTS members. Though the gift comes a year after RM's recommendation, fans are equally touched by his heartfelt decision from their beloved group and its agency.

It’s especially touching, since except for Jin, no other members can attend the FESTA 2024 event in person due to their military enlistment.

More about BTS FESTA 2024

The eldest member Jin is set to get discharged on June 12. According to reports, all BTS members will take leave from their army duties and reunite on that day to welcome Jin back home. Following that, on June 13, he will attend an in-person light hug event, celebrating the group’s 11th debut anniversary.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the day, this year also, BTS released a FESTA song as their ritual for every debut anniversary. This year, Jungkook unveiled Never Let Go, a self-composed upbeat track dedicated towards the ARMYs.

