BIGBANG's G-Dragon to be a part of Innovate Korea 2024 at KAIST; will participate in talk show promoting AI development

BIGBANG's G-Dragon will be attending Innovate Korea 2024 which will be held at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST) in Daejeon. The rapper has hinted at the possibility of a comeback in the second half of 2024. Fans anticipate the release as he will be making a return as a soloist for the first time since 2017.

G-Dragon will attend Innovate Korea 2024 to promote AI development

On May 28, Galaxy Corporation announced that G-Dragon would be attending Innovate Korea 2024 which is to be held at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST) in Daejeon on June 5. The rapper and producer would be a part of the talk show along with KAIST's President Lee Kwang Hyung and Galaxy Corporation's CEO Choi Yong Ho. His appearance is noteworthy as G-Dragon will be promoting AI development and research.

More about G-Dragon

G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. After investigations and drug tests were conducted, he was officially cleared of the drug charges.

In December, G-Dragon signed his contract with Galaxy Corporation. They also announced his idea of JUSPEACE Foundation which will be working for drug eradication. The rapper also revealed that the donation would be made in the name of VIP (BIGBANG's fan). G-Dragon also expressed his concerns about the rise in drug consumption among juveniles. The foundation's aim is to spread awareness and bring about social change.

His agency has confirmed that the BIGBANG member is likely to make a solo comeback in the second half of 2024. This will mark his first solo comeback in 7 years. His last solo release was Kwon Ji Yong in June 2017.

