BTS’ agency drops official announcement regarding Jin’s discharge from military; asks fans to refrain from visiting site

BTS' Jin is gearing up to get discharged from the military soon. BIGHIT MUSIC dropped a statement on June 11, asking fans to stay away from the site for safety reasons. Jin's discharge is on June 12, with no special press or fan gatherings. There's also a hug event planned for June 13 KST, with about 1,000 lucky fans.

BTS’ Jin to be discharged from military

On June 11 BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC took to fan community app Weverse to announce BTS’ Jin’s upcoming discharge from the military and urged fans to not visit on discharge day as it is for military personnel only. Read the full statement below-

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are excited to bring you the news of Jin’s upcoming military discharge.

Jin is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged.

Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of Jin’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts.

We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for Jin. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists.

Advertisement

Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS.”

On June 2, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed exciting plans for this year's BTS FESTA (BTS’ debut anniversary celebration event), including a special in-person event where Jin will personally greet fans and share hugs after his discharge. After completing his military service on June 12, Jin will kick start BTS' anniversary celebrations by meeting fans at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on June 13. Later that evening, he'll host a special showcase streamed live on Weverse for ARMY members to enjoy.

More about BTS’ Jin

Jin's solo music video for The Astronaut reached a milestone of 100 million views on December 4, coinciding with his birthday, around 11:08 PM KST. It achieved this feat approximately one year, one month, six days, and 10 hours after its release on October 28, 2022, at 1 PM KST. The song was a collaborative effort, co-written by Jin himself, along with the British rock band Coldplay, known for their previous collaboration with BTS on My Universe, and Norwegian DJ Kygo, who teamed up with Bill Rahko for production.

Advertisement

Notably, Chris Martin's son Moses Martin also contributed to the creation of the track. The Astronaut delves into Jin's deep affection for his fans, exploring themes of connection and love with a cosmic motif that resonates throughout the song, reflecting the shared love for this creative theme by both Jin and the collaborating artists.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM goes retro in calming yet evocative music video for Credit Roll as he wraps up Right Place, Wrong Person; WATCH