BTS & Coldplay rock with ‘My Universe’: Former takes home Favourite Pop Duo/Group trophy

Cutting a sleek look at the 2021 American Music Awards, BTS entered amidst loud chants of their name on the red carpet. New hair colours, fresh cuts and set in Louis Vuitton from head to toe, it was like models entered the room when BTS graced the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21 local time.

Following through, opening up the night with the World Premiere performance, putting it out for the first time in front of fans, BTS decked in funky outfits, took to the stage with the English boy group Coldplay for ‘My Universe’. Cardi B in all her funny glory introduced the ‘two biggest boy bands in the world’ and the floor went ablaze. Here’s what Coldplay tweeted out soon after the performance.

Beginning in full force, BTS bagged their first award of the night for Favourite Pop Duo/Group. BTS has now earned the trophy for three years straight. Check out the full speech by the members who looked more than delighted at their win!

They're setting the night alight and winning the #AMAs for Favorite Pop Duo or Group! CONGRATS, @BTS_twt! #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/fzQs7M5HrW — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

