BTS' Jin personally confirms military discharge on June 12; shares 'D-1' message for awaiting fans

BTS’ Jin confirms military discharge with new message for fans

On June 11, BTS' Jin took to Weverse, a fan interaction platform for K-pop idols, personally confirming his military discharge on June 12. With the excitement building for the septet's 11th anniversary celebrations, Jin shared a heartfelt "D-1" message, stirring anticipation among fans worldwide.

The anticipation soared even higher when BTS announced an event for their 11th debut anniversary during the 2024 FESTA celebrations. Fans were thrilled to learn about an exclusive Weverse LIVE stream scheduled for June 13 at 8:00 PM KST, featuring a special message from Jin himself.

As anticipation mounts for Jin's message, fans eagerly await insights, reflections, and surprises from the beloved BTS member. With Weverse hosting the event exclusively for ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders in select regions, the stage is set for an intimate and personal connection between Jin and his dedicated fans.

Jin's return from military service on June 12 will be celebrated with a special 'hug' event on June 13, marking a momentous milestone in BTS' remarkable journey.

More details about BTS members’ military journeys

As Jin's return from military service on June 12 approaches, BTS members continue to demonstrate their dedication to their country. It was also reported that the septet members are likely to gather for Jin’s return however, their label said that it was “difficult to confirm.”

Meanwhile, SUGA began basic training at the Nonsang Army Training Centre earlier this year, also serving as a social worker, since Spetembember 2023. V was recently spotted on patrolling duties as part of ROK's special defense team after graduating as an elite trainee alongside RM in January 2024.

Reports suggest Jimin and Jungkook are serving in the 5th Infantry Division alongside Jin, while J-Hope fulfills his duty as an assistant drill instructor, set to complete his service by October 2024. Fans eagerly anticipate BTS' 2025 reunion, inspired by their members' unwavering commitment to their military responsibilities.

