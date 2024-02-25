'Last year was hard for me': ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo gets emotional talking about ENTITY, Lee Hyori consoles

In a heartfelt episode of The Seasons – Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo candidly discussed his solo debut album ENTITY and opened up about the challenges he faced, expressing gratitude and reflecting on his journey in the entertainment industry spanning nine years. The episode featured a touching moment where Lee Hyori provided support to an emotional Cha Eun Woo.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo sheds a tear on Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet

On the recent episode of The Seasons – Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet aired on February 23, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo made a heartfelt appearance alongside Um Jung Hwa, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM. During the show, the ASTRO member presented a touching reinterpretation of Lee Hyori’s classic 10 Minutes, earning praises for his visuals from the iconic singer herself.

Reflecting on his journey, Cha Eun Woo shared the challenges of balancing his striking appearance with a desire for recognition beyond looks. He discussed his solo debut album, ENTITY, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to convey his authentic feelings through music. Eun Woo revealed his involvement in writing lyrics for the album, emphasizing its personal significance.

Opening up about the emotional struggles during the preparation of the album, Cha Eun Woo acknowledged the difficulties he faced last year. He candidly admitted to shedding tears but expressed hope that his efforts would resonate positively.

Lee Hyori provided support, encouraging him to sing Where Am I from the heart. Despite his hesitation, Eun Woo shared a vulnerable moment, stopping mid-performance with tears in his eyes. Lee Hyori, offering words of encouragement, inspired Eun Woo to aim for a tear-free rendition in the future.

Wrapping up the conversation, Cha Eun Woo, reflecting on his 9-year journey in the industry, expressed a desire to treat his juniors to delicious meals as a token of his experience and gratitude.

More details about Cha Eun Woo's solo debut

ASTRO's charismatic member and actor, Cha Eun Woo, embarked on a remarkable solo venture on February 15 with the unveiling of his debut mini-album, ENTITY. The lead track, STAY, a poignant composition, anchored this musical exploration that traversed diverse emotional landscapes through songs like Where am I, Fu*king great time, and You're the Best. ENTITY served as a canvas for Cha Eun Woo to exhibit his multifaceted talent and authentic artistry.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the artist treated fans to his inaugural solo fan concert, Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, held on February 17 in Seoul. The concert provided an exclusive live showcase of all the tracks from his debut album, establishing an intimate connection between Cha Eun Woo and his dedicated fan base. This solo stage debut marked a pivotal moment in his career, creating an indelible experience for both the artist and his enthusiastic audience on this captivating musical odyssey.

