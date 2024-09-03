TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces ACT : PROMISE ENCORE IN SEOUL at KSPO Dome in November; know details

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is set to draw closure out their spectacular ACT : PROMISE world tour with a highly anticipated encore performance in Seoul. On September 3, BIGHIT MUSIC made the thrilling announcement, revealing the dates and details for the ACT : PROMISE ENCORE IN SEOUL concert. Fans can look forward to three nights of electrifying performances at the KSPO Dome on November 1, 2, and 3, 2024.

The encore concert promises to be a memorable experience, offering MOA (Moments of Alwaysness) a chance to relive the excitement of TXT’s global tour. The shows will take place at 7 PM on Friday, November 1, 6 PM on Saturday, November 2, and 5 PM on Sunday, November 3. With the concert organized by BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE, fans can expect a high-energy and visually stunning event.

In addition to the in-person shows, TXT’s encore performance will also be available online, making it accessible to fans around the globe. Tickets and further details can be found on the official tour website.

This announcement comes on the heels of a remarkable year for TXT. On April 1, 2024, they released their sixth EP, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, featuring the standout track Deja Vu. The song quickly achieved significant milestones, becoming the first K-pop boy group track of 2024 to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify a testament to the group's growing global impact.

Adding to the excitement, TXT was featured in a special K-pop exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California, for August 2024. The exhibit showcased accessories and performance gear from various HYBE artists, including TXT, offering fans a unique glimpse into their favorite stars' stage personas.

Furthermore, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have also bagged a couple of nominations in the upcoming 2024 Video Music Awards in the Best K-pop and Best Group categories competing against SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, NCT, Coldplay, and more.

With their ACT : PROMISE tour wrapping up in Seoul, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is sure to deliver an encore performance that celebrates their success and acknowledges the unwavering support of their fans. As the November dates approach, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be an unforgettable series of shows.

