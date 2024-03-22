When does BTS' Jungkook eat, sleep, and get alone time as soldier: Learn about military cooks in ROK army

Jungkook of BTS, the youngest of the BTS members is a man known for his multiple talents. He transcends his singing and dancing talents as he is also known as one of the best cooks on the team. Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service in the South Korean army. Not long ago, it was confirmed that the Seven singer had smoothly transitioned into the role of a cook in the army. This news came as news to fans and audiences, but it was not completely unexpected as Jungkook is noted for his interest in cooking.

When does BTS' Jungkook eat, sleep, and get alone time as a soldier: Learn about military cooks in the ROK army

Jungkook who is also known as the golden maknae is a man of multiple abilities. Jungkook on December 12, 2023, along with bandmate Jimin in the South Korean Army’s 5th division. Recently it came to everyone’s notice that the 3D singer has now moved to the kitchen and is now serving as a military cook. The position might look easy but it is not, be it kitchen or on the frontline the military is not daily life. Being a military cook comes with its own responsibilities and rules, as it is a role that is connected to not only the person who cooks but everyone they feed.

When Jungkook chose to become a cook in the Republic of Korea Army, fans were a bit surprised but they supported the BTS member all the same and wished him the best. It is interesting to know how is the role of a cook different in the ROK army and what it entails.

Military cooks in the South Korean army are responsible for the food of their unit or the team they are appointed to. Jungkook as a military cook is required to sleep one hour before the other soldiers so that he gets his full 8 hours of sleep, as the next morning they are required to wake up early too.

As for the alone time, Jungkook will get a lot of privacy with this role as most of the time he will be in the kitchen. Most of the time is spent with the small group that you live with. Some people reported that Jungkook might be in charge of preparing the ingredients for dishes and supervising others in the kitchen.

Some time ago, it was also in plans to have J-Hope host a military competition which was in the end canceled as the minister of Defence said it is better to show that the BTS members are serving as diligently as other soldiers in the army.

Jungkook, becoming a cook is not that big of a surprise as he is known for cooking for members and himself. Many times, the Yes or No singer has been seen cooking in their shows like In The Soop. Jungkook also cooks in his social media lives, his recipe for Perilla oil makguksu went viral and was appreciated by chefs everywhere.

Jungkook’s recent activities

Jungkook, birth name Jeon Jungkook is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. He is the youngest member of the K-pop boy band that changed the trajectory of South Korean culture and music and its overall impact on the world. Jungkook, before enlisting released his debut album GOLDEN was released on November 3, 2023.

Last year he also released collaborative singles, Seven featuring Latto, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. He also featured on the single TOO MUCH with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee. The last release was Standing Next To You (USHER Remix) which came as a surprise on December 1, 2023. Jungkook is supposed to be back possibly in December of 2025.

