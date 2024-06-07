BTS' Jungkook updates from military after Never Let Go release for FESTA 2024; says 'Worked on song thinking of you'

BTS’ Jungkook released Never Let Go on June 7, a fan song marking the 11 debut anniversary of the megastar group. Within an hour of release, the song has already caught the ARMY’s attention, especially as they get to hear the BTS maknae’s beautiful voice after a long while.

Now, Jungkook has penned a heartfelt post conveying his feelings behind this song.

Jungkook says he 'wanted to perform Never Let Go', revealing original plans in new post

On June 7, following the release of Never Let Go, Jungkook shared a post on Weverse, expressing all he wanted to say about his new fan song Never Let Go. He wrote, “ARMY, did you get my song gift well? I hope you like it. I worked on it thinking about you (fans) from the beginning. You might think that the hook is repeating multiple times.”

“Actually, it's a song that I wanted to show you along with the house genre dance. It's a performance song. But I didn't have time to perform it ㅜ Too bad.. If I could turn back time, I would have shot it somehow”, the BTS member further added expressing his regret for being unable to perform the song, as he is away in the military," he went on to write.

The golden maknae wrote, “So please understand that part and that's why I'm posting like this!.. (I'm blaming myself). Anyway, it's already our 11th debut anniversary Haha. Thank you for always being with us. I hope you don't get sick and stay healthy. It's really hot in the summer, so be careful of the heat!. Goodbye then..."

Despite being in the military, Jungkook’s thoughtful gesture is winning the fans of the ARMYs. In particular, fans are touched to see how their beloved K-pop idol cares for them.

More about Jungkook's Never Let Go

Meanwhile, on June 7, at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST), Jungkook dropped his latest solo single Never Let Go, celebrating the FESTA 2024 for BTS’ 11th debut anniversary. The song is available to listen on major music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes store.

This marks the K-pop idol’s solo release in a long while following his first album GOLDEN was unveiled in 2023. With Never Let Go, he becomes the second BTS member to have sung to most FESTA songs, alongside RM.

