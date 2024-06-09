BTS’ Jungkook’s Never Let Go becomes 7th solo track to top iTunes in 100 regions; becomes fastest 2024 song to do so

BTS’ Jungkook recently released Never Let Go as a fan song for the group’s upcoming 11th debut anniversary event FESTA 2024. Released on June 7, the song is already reigning over global music charts, proving the singer’s extreme influence worldwide. The latest update suggests it has reached a monumental feat on iTunes.

BTS' Jungkook's Never Let Go tops iTunes in 100 countries

According to the latest updates, Jungkook’s Never Let Go has debuted at the impressive No.1 spot on the iTunes Worldwide Top Songs chart in 100 regions around the world. Among these are countries like India, USA, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, Thailand, Italy, Spain, France, and more.

However, this is not the first time the BTS superstar bagged this monumental achievement, rather it marks his 7th solo song to reach the feat.

His previous chartbusters like Seven (feat. Latto) ranked first in 115 countries, Stay Alive and 3D followed suit in 110 regions, and his FIFA 2022 song Dreamers claimed the top spot in 106 followed by My Time.

In addition, Charlie Puth’s Left and Right featuring Jungkook also topped iTunes in 106 countries. Meanwhile, Never Let Go is also soaring high on the iTunes European Songs chart, maintaining its stronghold at No.1 for the second day.

Jungkook's Never Let Go is now the fastest K-pop song to top iTunes in 100 countries

With the latest achievements, Jungkook’s Never Let Go is now the fastest K-pop song released in 2024 to have topped iTunes in 100 countries worldwide. The BTS maknae’s solo has reached the feat within 19 hours of release, surpassing bandmate V’s digital single FRI(END)S which bagged the attainment 2 months after its release.

Meanwhile, Never Let Go also made an impressive debut on the Spotify Global chart, claiming the No.14 spot.

The song also amassed a whopping 5,511.530 streams on its first day on the music platform. With this, Jungkook has now surpassed bandmates V, RM, and J-Hope's recent releases, marking the biggest K-pop debut of 2024 on Spotify.

The Seven singer’s self-composed Never Let Go once again shows his influence as a global hitmaker and his ability to produce songs that go down in history. The singer also expressed that he wanted to choreograph the song with house genre dance if he had time to do it.

