OMEGA X has been around for 1096 days with 11 members and a team that has evolved immensely. It's 3 years' worth of eventful progression from a group that brings experience in various ways and continues to build its fame by participating in different types of entertainment to bring joy to their fans, FOR X.

To celebrate their 3rd debut anniversary in the K-pop business, we spoke with the boys of OMEGA X about their feelings on reaching the milestone and where would they like to go from here onwards. In an exclusive reveal, the members shared their favorite moments in the years that have gone by and how leaning on each other in tough times has helped them to keep going.

OMEGA X on 3 years of debut

With song releases, new projects, concerts, and fan meetings being some of their best memories, OMEGA X prides in their teamwork to make them last long despite tough circumstances. We have the scoop on their innermost feelings, future plans, and more. Check out the group’s responses below.

JAEHAN: We had many areas we felt lacking while promoting, but we constantly tried to fill those parts. There were unstable times, but with our members and FOR X, OMEGA X could stand on the stage again. I would like to say thank you to my members and FOR X for always standing by my side, through tough and joyful times.

HWICHAN: I learned so much from such characterful members. I think I can enjoy happy days now, thanks to my amazing members who stayed with me through times that one could have never endured by oneself. FOR X, I’m always grateful to you.

HANGYEOM: After meeting as OMEGA X while we all were going through hardships, I learned so much from the process of overcoming such hardships and trying to make new achievements. Thank you to my members who tried their best to keep our team despite many tough situations over the last three years, and to our fans, FOR X, for always loving and supporting us. Honestly, it is more nervous than exciting to face the upcoming future.

However, we’ll continue to take challenges and step forward to our goals with joy and happiness from time spent with OMEGA X members and FOR X, so please continue sending your love and look forward to our activities! Skrrr!

XEN: The last three years were a time with many emotions; there were happy and overwhelming moments but also many moments I just wanted to give up and run away. I was actually a person who could give up something easily. However, throughout many events, I slowly got to learn what are the things I want to protect, what I can do well, and what I want to do. Hence, I was able to grow a lot as an individual over the past three years, and now I’m curious to know how much I can grow through future activities. Please give lots of support to the future XEN.

JEHYUN: There have been so many events while promoting OMEGA X for the last three years. I cannot describe all the emotions and moments, such as happy and painful times and moments when I just wanted to give up everything. But one thing that made me happy was meeting with our fans, as they gave me much courage and energy. They are the reason why I’m here today with my members and FOR X. Just like three years ago, I always want to continue saying “Thank you” to FOR X. Thank you, my FOR X.

KEVIN: I can’t believe it’s been three years already because I still feel like a newbie! There were many events during the last three years, but I believe I have grown up and become who I am today through those times. Of course, I have much more to improve on, so please look forward!

JUNGHOON: The three years since our debut felt short and long at the same time. To others’ point of view, our journey could be described as eventful. We felt and learned a lot, and looking back, I now realize how much we grew over time. I gained a lot of responsibility and learned once again how much our fans mean to us with my experience as a member of OMEGA X. I’ll stay as Han Junghoon who never gets tired and always gives his best in every stage.

YECHAN: I would say it wasn’t easy. I realized that we haven’t got to show who we are to our fans and the public as much as we wanted, and how much I lack in many areas. However, meeting our fans and standing on the stage motivated me to continue this career no matter what hardships we would face. Just like we’ve been doing so far, we want to tackle new challenges and express our feelings more sincerely through music and performance.

On what has been OMEGA X’s highlight as well as the way forward

JAEHAN: I wish we could be OMEGA X whose highlights are every day. (Laughs) At this moment, I think our encore concert in Seoul that just wrapped up was the highlight for me. We always consider new albums, performances, and music, so please look forward to OMEGA X’s music and stage. We’ll always be with FOR X.

SEBIN: For me, our highlighted moments would be our debut stage and the domestic concert that happened this February. However, I believe OMEGA X will continue making new highlights, so keep your eyes on OMEGA X who will be shining brighter on more grand stages.

HANGYEOM: The word ‘highlight’ reminds me of us standing in front of our fans again with Dream. As we were preparing for the Dream performance, I had many questions like the unforeseeable future of us and me, or if I could continue singing as a singer. As soon as we got on the stage and performed “Dream” for the first time, I felt happiness just filling up the moment. OMEGA X will continue running forward with FOR X, so let’s have high hopes for our time together!

TAEDONG: There are many moments that come to my mind, but I’d like to choose our South Korea concert that happened this February as our ‘highlight.’ I could see how much fun our members and fans on-site were having, and I was very happy too. In addition, we had an encore concert where we all had an even more fun time. I hope to make more comebacks with various songs and enjoy more performances.

KEVIN: I think our highlight can be described as ‘coming soon’ because it is very hard to choose just one moment for sure. Please wait for and look forward to all our days with FOR X that are on the way!

JUNGHOON: Even though all 11 of us had prior experience including debut, none of us had won the Rookie of the Year until we won it after gathering together as OMEGA X, which was a very proud accomplishment. In the future, OMEGA X will continue to develop as a great artist and team by meeting fans through various activities, just like we always have.

HYUK: I think iykyk would be OMEGA X’s highlight. It is a precious and meaningful album because, despite all the challenges, all 11 members gathered together and completed this album. We’ll continue showing various charms in many areas such as acting, dancing, and singing, and provide joy to everyone who pays attention and shows love to us.

