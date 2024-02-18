Doctor Slump's Park Hyung Sik jokes BTS' V 'forces' him to listen to own music at SIKcret Time fan meet; watch

Doctor Slump’s Park Hyung Sik held a Sikret Time fan meet in Manila to interact with his Filipino fans. During the fan meet, Park Hyung Sik mentioned that he has lately not been listening to music much, but he does listen to BTS’ V’s music as he forces him to do so.

Park Hyung Sik, the Doctor Slump actor, spent a great time with his Filipino fans in Manila on February 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum at his SIKcret Time fan meet. During the meeting, he playfully said that he is not into music lately but he listens to music by BTS’ V as he forces Park Hyung Sik to listen to it. He then went ahead to say I hope you all listen to it as well.

The Strong Girl Bong Soon actor has been friends with V of BTS for a long time and along with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy, they created the Wooga Squad. They all appeared in In The Soop: Friendcation where they went on a four-day trip together to Goseong. The show documented their fun and candid moments with each other.

What is Park Hyung Sik up to?

Park Hyung Sik other than sharing about BTS’ V’s pressure of listening to his music had a lot of fun with fans at the SIKcret Time fan meet in Manila this weekend. He sang songs and played games with the fans.

He also revealed that he has a habit of talking to himself while he cleans. The star actor then explained that it is not like what you might think, he helps himself like this.

Park Hyung Sik’s new K-drama Doctor Slump is streaming on Netflix. The show is a romantic comedy featuring two doctors who were once rivals, Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong-woo. Fate has forced them to meet again when they are stuck in a slump and to their surprise they find solace and peace in each other. The has so far released 7 intriguing episodes and now fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next episodes.

