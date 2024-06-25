It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji signs exclusive contract with Song Kang Ho and Hyeri’s agency SUBLIME

Actress Seo Ye Ji, renowned for her roles in K-dramas such as It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Lawless Lawyer and Eve, has recently signed an exclusive contract with the agency SUBLIME. Her previous exclusive contract with Gold Medalist expired in November last year.

Seo Ye Ji signs with SUBLIME

On June 25 KST, SUBLIME released an official statement expressing their delight in announcing that actress Seo Ye Ji has signed an exclusive contract with their agency. They also emphasized their commitment to providing full support and effort to create new synergies with Seo Ye Ji, noting her passion for acting and versatile charm.

Seo Ye Ji faced controversy in April 2021 when she was accused of being a factor in Kim Jung Hyun's behavior at a 2018 press conference for The Time, and his subsequent departure from the series. Despite this, she made a strong comeback in 2022 with the tvN drama Eve.

Her exclusive contract with Gold Medalist expired in November last year. SUBLIME, her new agency, also represents a diverse roster of talent including actors like Song Kang Ho, Ko So Young, Yoon Jung Hee, Ki Eun Se, Tiffany Young, Kim Yoon Ji, Hani, Kim Jin Kyung, and Hyeri.

More about Seo Ye Ji

Seo Ye Ji started her acting journey in the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3. She went on to take significant roles in various genres, including the period drama Diary of a Night Watchman, the thriller Last, and other notable projects.

Her lead roles in television series such as Save Me and Lawless Lawyer showcased her versatility. However, she gained widespread recognition and acclaim for her portrayal of the unconventional female lead Ko Moon Young in the romantic comedy It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay's plot

Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) is beautifully haughty, emotionally detached, and temperamental. She embodies everything one wouldn't expect from a children’s book author. Yet, Moon Young is an impulsive fairytale writer who refuses to sugarcoat reality, openly acknowledging that fairytales often conceal dark and sorrowful truths.

Despite being wealthy and famous, Moon Young carries burdens from her own traumas and struggles with antisocial behavior and is very volatile, making it challenging for her to form meaningful relationships. However, moments reveal her complexity, such as when she passionately defends a disabled fan at her fan meeting or when she creates a bond with the orphaned Moon brothers, Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se) and Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun).

