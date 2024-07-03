Aditi Rao Hydari strikes perfect balance between comfort and style in monochrome look ft black top and tights

There is nothing quite like the elegance and versatility of an all-black ensemble if you want to keep it simple and casual. Celebrities frequently choose this classic option to look put together and slick, whether they are heading to a fancy party, going out on a casual date, or even traveling. Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari perfectly nailed this monochromatic black look!

The Heeramandi actress is known for having an exquisite style sense and has been frequently observed at airports wearing stylish all-black outfits that radiate class and comfort. Let’s get into the details of the look.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s airport look

The Delhi 6 actress opted for a classic yet contemporary look, starting with a black top that boasted full sleeves, a thigh-length cut, and a round neckline. The loose fit of the top added a touch of casual flair, perfect for travel. Completing this, she paired her top with black fitted tights, creating a balanced silhouette that accentuated her frame while ensuring comfort during her journey.

Aditi’s outfit is perfect for running errands in town as it gives a laid-back vibe and for low-key dinners. Even for those who work remotely or have a casual work environment, this outfit is a comfortable choice. If you are planning an evening stroll, the simplicity of this outfit makes it perfect for outdoor activities while giving a fashionable edge.

Advertisement

Aditi’s accessories and glam

Enhancing her outfit, the Wazir actress carried a black YSL bag which added a touch of luxury to her look. White sneakers completed her look. She opted for hexagonal sunglasses which served as stylish accessories.

She kept her make-up minimal yet radiant, featuring nude lips and subtly blushed cheeks while maintaining a fresh and natural look. She tied her hair half at the back which completed her overall look.

Regardless of the type of events, be it for traveling or leisure, Aditi Rao Hyadri’s style gives one so much inspiration to achieve a fashionable relaxed look.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone rocks formal look in blazer and jeans proving anything can be maternity wear if styled right