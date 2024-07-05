Emma Corrin is all set to showcase her new avatar in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. However, in an interview with British GQ, Emma Corrin claimed that the studio turned down their request for a personal trainer so they could become the evil Cassandra Nova for Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine.

Emma Corrin marks her MCU debut with Deadpool & Wolverine

It turns out that the Marvel team did not plan for Corrin to physically transform for her MCU debut. Emma Corrin told British GQ, "This is funny because I did ask if I could have a personal trainer and they said no." Corrin said that the Studion told her that she didn’t have to undergo any physical training.

Emma Corrin says Marvel Studios denied her request for trainer to undergo transformation

Corrin further added, "I was so ready to undergo a huge transformation but they were like, That’s absolutely not required of you. Please stand down." Marvel comic book readers will recognize Cassandra Nova as the villainous twin sister of X-Men leader Charles Xavier, who is frequently portrayed by Patrick Stewart in the film versions.

It's unclear exactly how the figure fits into the Deadpool and Wolverine narrative. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Corrin revealed that when Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy were brainstorming ideas for their Deadpool and Wolverine rival, they mentioned that Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds villain Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) was their first thought.

Corrin came out as non-binary in 2021

Corrin discussed their July 2021 experiences of coming out as non-binary. The actor claimed that in response to criticism after coming out, their younger self is "now actually being looked after."

Corrin portrayed the gender-swapped lead in a West End production of Virginia Woolf's Orlando in 2022, following their public announcement of their gender identity.

MCU's Deadpool and Wolverine will open in theaters on July 26.

