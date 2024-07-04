Emma Corrin Claims To Have Taken Inspiration From Willy Wonka For Her Role In Deadpool & Wolverine; Says ‘There’s Something Extravagant’

Emma Corrin, popularly known for playing the character of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown, revealed that she took inspiration from Willy Wonka to play the role of Cassandra Nova in the highly anticipated film of the year, Deadpool and Wolverine. The actress will play the antagonist and the X-Men supervillain, Charles Xaviers’ sister.

In conversation with British GQ, Corrin opened up about the research conducted by the actress in order to ace the role of Nova. Corrin mentioned a few classic villains in the movies, including Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and Christopher Waltz’s Nazi officer in Inglorious Basterds.

What did Emma Corrin say about drawing inspiration for her character in Willy Wonka?

In her conversation with British GQ, Corrin revealed that she believes that Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka is one of the greatest villains of all time. Corrins told the entertainment portal, “There’s something extravagant in Gene Wilder’s performance. And it’s a similar energy that Christoph Waltz has in Inglourious Basterds because he’s wearing a uniform so he can sit there and drink a glass of milk and pretend he’s a fucking fairy godmother.”

The Policeman actress also opened up about the improvisations made by her co-stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, while shooting for the film.

Corrin shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “I think probably because it is a major contrast to my normal roles, and I always wanted to play a villain. And then Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.”

The actress further added, “Ryan improves the entire time. And it was kind of like a masterclass in that kind of comedy and that kind of genre of film, which I hadn’t really done before. Yeah, what’s not to love?”

What will Deadpool and Wolverine be about?

Deadpool and Wolverine have got the fans excited since the announcement of the film. The first promo was premiered during the Superbowl game in the early months of the year. The audience will witness Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman back on the screens in their suits of Deadpool and Wolverine.

According to the official synopsis, “Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.”

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26.

