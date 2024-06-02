Dua Lipa Shares Glimpse Of Rehearsals For Upcoming Radical Optimism Tour; See HERE

Pop icon Dua Lipa's most-awaited 2024 Radical Optimism Tour is all set to be held at the end of this year. from November 6, 2024, to December 6, 2024. The venues where it is scheduled to be held are Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

The tour was announced via the singer's Instagram on May 28, 2024. She will kick off the Asia leg of the Radical Optimism tour in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 6, 2024, before proceeding to other cities. The tour will conclude in South Korea. Updating her fans on Instagram on Friday, Lipa shared glimpses of rehearsals. The singer also began a countdown in the caption, exclaiming, "4 DAYS UNTIL TOUR!!!!!" Scheduled to kick off on June 5, the tour promises to be an electrifying experience for fans worldwide, as one commented, "Let’s goooooo!!"

More details about Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism tour

Her 11-track third studio album, Radical Optimism, contains hit singles such as Houdini, Training Season, and Illusion. In addition, Dua Lipa announced the tour via her Instagram account on May 28, 2024

Tour dates and other details

The three-time Grammy Award and seven-time Brit Award winner is one of the most popular pop icons in Hollywood today. Kicking off with her eponymous debut album in 2017, Lipa rose to fame with catchy singles like the UK number-one hit New Rules and One Kiss with Calvin Harris. While ticket prices will be announced in the coming days, fans can take note of the full tour date list below.

Singapore- Indoor Stadium, November 6 (Wednesday)

Indoor Stadium, November 6 (Wednesday) Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena-Senayan, November 9 (Saturday)

– Indonesia Arena-Senayan, November 9 (Saturday) Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena, November 13 (Wednesday)

– Philippine Arena, November 13 (Wednesday) Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena, November 16 (Saturday)

– Saitama Super Arena, November 16 (Saturday) Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena, November 17 (Sunday)

– Saitama Super Arena, November 17 (Sunday) Taipei, Taiwan – Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium, November 20 (Wednesday)

– Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium, November 20 (Wednesday) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena, November 23 (Saturday)

– Axiata Arena, November 23 (Saturday) Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena, November 27 (Wednesday)

– Impact Arena, November 27 (Wednesday) Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome, December 4 (Wednesday)

