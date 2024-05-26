Cannes Film Festival 2024: Star Wars Creator George Lucas Receives Honorary Palme d'Or From Francis Ford Coppola; DEETS

The 77th Cannes Film Festival came to an end on May 25, 2024, with visionary Star Wars creator George Lucas receiving the honorary Palme d’Or at the closing ceremony of the 10-day event. Lucas' longtime friend, collaborator and mentor Francis Ford Coppola took to the stage to present him with the highest honor of the night.

As reported by Deadline, George Lucas was welcomed onstage with a thunderous applause and a five-minute standing ovation. Shortly after, Coppola shared a heartfelt speech and mentioned how the "whole world of cinema" was proud of Lucas and his achievements over the years.

Francis Ford Coppola reflects on his longtime association with George Lucas

Francis Ford Coppola delivered a heartwarming speech in honor of George Lucas before presenting him the honorary Palme d’Or. The Megalopolis creator revealed he first met Lucas on set of the 1968 film Finian’s Rainbow.

Coppola recalled how he asked Lucas to return to the set with new ideas each day, which the latter consistently managed to do. "with that began an association that has lasted a lifetime,” Coppola recalled.

He also mentioned that Lucas never looked back and went on to make "film history, story history, business history and now history in France." Coppola further revealed how Lucas decided to create his own movie and named it Star Wars after being his film adaptation proposal was rejected by owners of Flash Gordom comic strip.

Coppola concluded his speech by telling Lucas how he and several of his other friends as well as the "whole world" is proud of Lucas and happy to honor to him.

What did George Lucas say in his Palme d'Or acceptance speech?

While accepting the honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival 2024, George Lucas thanked everyone and described himself as "a kid that grew up in a vineyard in Modesto, Calif., who makes movies in San Francisco with Francis."

Lucas also reflected back on his six decades in the film industry and mentioned how "it’s definitely a different world" now. The Star Wars visionary went on to say that it's a "real honor" for him to be present at the event and to receive the prestigious recognition since he has "actually never made a film in Hollywood as a director."

George Lucas finished his speech by thanking everyone, before walking across the stage holding Coppola's hands and posing for a photo with the award.

